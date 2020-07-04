Discover Australian Associated Press

Matt Rowell (18) leaves the field with a shoulder injury in Gold Coast's AFL match against Geelong. Image by Dylan Burns/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

Suns’ Rowell hurt in AFL clash with Cats

By Anna Harrington

July 4, 2020

2020-07-04 18:09:32

Gold Coast young gun Matt Rowell has suffered a shoulder injury in the Suns’ AFL clash with Geelong at GMHBA Stadium.

The 19-year-old landed awkwardly on his right arm, injuring his shoulder, when he was tackled by Geelong’s Brandan Parfitt in Saturday’s first quarter.

Rowell, the 2019 No.1 draft pick, has starred in his debut season at Gold Coast and is the red-hot favourite to claim this year’s Rising Star Award.

“Unfortunately, the shoulder popped out, they’ve been able to put it back in but he won’t take any further part in the game, unfortunately,” Gold Coast general manager of football operations Jon Haines told Fox Footy.

The Suns were due to fly directly to Sydney, post-match, ahead of their next two games in NSW.

Haines said Rowell would travel with the team and get scans on his shoulder.

“… He’ll stay with the team, we’ll get some scans at the right time and then make a better assessment once we’ve got those,” he said.

