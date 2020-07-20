Discover Australian Associated Press

The Super Netball season will start on August 1 with teams relocating to Queensland. Image by Scott Barbour/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Palaszczuk wants NSW ‘border’ moved south

By Darren Cartwright

July 20, 2020

2020-07-20 14:41:14

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk wants the NSW ‘border’ moved south to ease congestion at checkpoints where local streets have become choked with traffic as motorists face long delays.

Ms Palaszczuk says she will send a request on Monday to her NSW counterpart Gladys Berejiklian to push the checkpoints south.

Her plea follows Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate last week pushing for the NSW-Queensland border checkpoint being relocated to Banora Point, inside the NSW border, to stop ‘diabolical’ wait times.

“I’ve got a letter that we’ve been working on over the weekend and I’ll be sending that on Monday,” Ms Palaszczuk told reporters.

“You know, we will do whatever it is necessary but we have previously requested at an operational level, if it could be moved to the Tweed River. 

“That is purely a matter now for the New South Wales Premier…I’m not going to comment any further until I’ve been able to send that letter and have a discussion.”

Queensland has just two active coronavirus cases and another day of zero positive tests. 

There has been no community transmission in the state since early May, Ms Palaszczuk said.

Victorians and anyone who has visited COVID-19 hotspots in NSW are prevented from entering Queensland.

She said ADF personnel were already assisting at checkpoints and more were on the way.

“We have got very strict measures in place, about Victoria, and the hotspots in New South Wales…and as you will see there’s extra Australian Defence Force coming in to help patrol the borders,” she said.

Ms Palaszczuk was scathing of people who were filmed jumping barricades set up along the border to enter the state.

“It’s not on,” 

“This is a safety issue for Queensland, and I just stress to everyone, please do the right thing.”

LNP Opposition leader Deb Frecklington said ADF assistance would be a boon for Queensland’s police force which has been working tirelessly at border control since late March.

“The ADF it will give it (the process) more certainty,” she said.

Queensland’s strict border controls have helped keep the infection rate low.

The state is now a safe haven for Melbourne’s AFL clubs and now the Super Netball season.

All Super Netball teams will relocate to Queensland with games to be played in Cairns, Townsville, Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

The season will start on August 1 with 60 matches to be scheduled.

The Collingwood Magpies and Melbourne Vixens will relocate to Queensland on Sunday.

The teams will quarantine together for 14 days after being granted exemptions by the Queensland government to travel into the state.

