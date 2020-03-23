Discover Australian Associated Press

NSW Swifts' Nat Haythornthwaite (r) is among the overseas players affected by the netball shut down. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS

netball

Super Netball joins sport postponements

By Adrian Warren

March 23, 2020

2020-03-23 19:25:02

The Super Netball season has been deferred until at least June 30 and international and interstate players given the option of returning home before a start date is determined.

The fourth season of the eight-team competition was originally due to start on May 2.

The decision was made by the Super Netball League Commission (SNLC) taking into account the latest COVID-19 medical and government advice as part of efforts to protect the health and wellbeing of fans, athletes, staff and the broader community.

The SNLC will review the situation before the end of May, when based on the latest advice it will decide if the season start date should be extended out further. 

Club training will be suspended, and Suncorp Super Netball (SSN) league management will work with clubs and the Australian Netball Players’ Association in relation to international and interstate-based athletes returning home.

The league’s international contingent – drawn from at least seven different nations – numbers 22, which constitutes 27 per cent of players in the competition

Nikki Horton, general manager of SSN champions NSW Swifts, who have two English stars – Helen Housby and Nat Haythornthwaite – and Trinidadian Sam Wallace, as well as a number of players from other states, says there are some complexities in getting international and interstate players back home.

“Our internationals haven’t come to a final decision on that at the moment, but that should be very, very shortly in terms of a decision whether they go home or not,” Horton told AAP.

“We’re working with them on a case-by-case basis, because it depends on where they come whether borders are open to actually get home.

“What’s at the forefront of our minds is their wellbeing and their welfare, and being with their families at this time

“The complexity of it around state borders closing and getting athletes home and into isolation … there are a lot of factors that come into play, they are different in each jurisdiction.”

On Monday, Netball Australia (NA) also announced that the second-tier Australian Netball League season will be delayed until at least June 30.

NA is working with the nations involved in the 2020 Quad Series and Constellation Cup to determine what happens in relation to those matches, which are due to take place in September and October respectively.

The cup is a four-match series against world champions New Zealand, while South Africa and England are scheduled to join those two nations for the Quad Series.

Earlier this month, NA cancelled the pre-season Team Girls Cup tournament for the Super Netball teams and deferred community netball across the country.

