Super Netballers to get reduced pay cut

Australian and international Super Netball players will enjoy some pay relief despite continuing wage cuts due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Super Netball league has announced that player pay reductions until May 31 will be capped at 50 per cent and that international athletes will be supported to the same level as their Australian teammates.

It’s the second phase of SSN pay reductions following the announcement that the 2020 season would be postponed because of COVID-19.

The first phase implemented in late March had players taking a two-week break from March 30 before returning for seven hours per week for the following three weeks on 30 per cent of their salary.

The start of the Super Netball season was postponed from May 2 to at least June 30, though the shutdown will be reviewed before the end of next month.

The league and the Australian Netball Players’ Association (ANPA) agreed that until May 31 all contracted players will be paid at least the $1500 per fortnight JobKeeper payment plus superannuation.

Players earning more than $78,000 will be paid at 50 per cent of their current contract.

This means the majority of athletes, who are currently contracted for less than $78,000 annually, will be receiving more than 50 per cent of their normal salary.

International players will be supported to the same level as their Australian teammates, despite not being eligible for the JobKeeper payment.

Training has also been increased from seven to 12 hours per week.

Both sets of negotiations were conducted without the publicity and haggling which marked pay deals in some of the other major sporting codes.

“It really is a credit to our sport how well all parties have approached these discussions,” SSN CEO Chris Symington said.

“It’s not an easy time for anyone and I’m proud of our clubs’ and playing group’s maturity and willingness to ensure the league will survive and bounce back strong,” he said.

“We hope by the end of May we will have some indication of how and when the 2020 season might be able to take place.”

ANPA CEO Kathryn Harby-Williams said her organisation was pleased negotiations had progressed smoothly.

“The ANPA is pleased to have locked in arrangements through to the end of May to provide certainty to players in a world full of uncertainty,” the former Diamonds’ captain and defender said.