Super Rugby not working for Aust: Moore

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Stephen Moore says Australia needs to take a hard look at its involvement with Super Rugby. Image by Dan Peled/AAP PHOTOS

rugby union

Super Rugby not working for Aust: Moore

By AAP

April 9, 2020

2020-04-09 14:00:35

Australian rugby needs to be selfish and take a hard look at its involvement in Super Rugby, says ex-Wallabies skipper Stephen Moore.

Even before the coronavirus shutdown forced the suspension of the 25th season of Super Rugby, many were questioning whether the inter-continental competition was working for Australia amid dwindling crowds and television viewing figures.

Moore, a widely respected hooker who retired in 2017 after winning 129 caps, said his experience over the last three years had convinced him support for the game is waning and urgent action is required to address the disengagement of fans.

“We need to come up with what our professional offering looks like, and the Wallabies are obviously at the pinnacle of that, and Test rugby is the jewel of the crown for us,” Moore said in an interview with ESPN.

“But in terms of what that next tier looks like, whether it’s Super Rugby or a domestic competition, we need to make sure it suits Australian rugby and that’s really important.

“It needs to suit us from a high-performance point-of-view, it needs to suit us from a viewer and engagement standpoint. Get people back speaking positively about the game, enjoying the tribalism that has been around the game.

“And that’s why people are gravitating back to their clubs because that’s where they’re finding the tribalism.”

Club rugby has enjoyed a resurgence in Australia while the four Super Rugby teams remaining after the axing of Perth’s Western Force in 2018 have struggled to find an audience.

The move to an 18-team competition in 2016, further extending the geographical reach by including teams from Argentina and Japan, was judged a failure and a 14-team format has been put in place for the 2021 season.

“I think there is an opportunity for a blank canvas around what the future looks like here,” Moore added.

“But we’ve got to be really committed to getting the best outcomes for rugby in Australia … you’ve got to be selfish, and you’ve got to have a vision of what you want the outcome to be.

“And I think it’s been going on a little bit too long where it hasn’t quite worked for us. I don’t know if we can continue to just tweak things.”

Latest sport

soccer

W-League must be protected: Gill

PFA deputy chief executive and former Matildas captain Kate Gill says the W-League mustn't become the first casualty of football cost cutting.

rugby union

Super Rugby not working for Aust: Moore

Ex-Wallabies skipper Stephen Moore says the time for tweaking with Australian rugby is over, with the commitment to Super Rugby reassessed.

Australian rules football

Demons eyeing May return to AFL training

Melbourne are hopeful they will be able to resume AFL group training sessions on May 4 but are prepared to alter that plan according to government regulations.

rugby league

NRL could resume as soon as May 21

The NRL will get the support of the NSW government should it proceed with plans to resume its competition as soon as late May.

rugby league

Furner vows to uphold NRL comp integrity

Canberra CEO Don Furner has promised to uphold the integrity of the competition when the NRL season restarts.

news

crime, law and justice

Vic death in custody sent to prosecutors

A Victorian coroner has referred the death in custody of Aboriginal woman Tanya Day to prosecutors for an investigation due to a possible "indictable offence".

sport

soccer

W-League must be protected: Gill

PFA deputy chief executive and former Matildas captain Kate Gill says the W-League mustn't become the first casualty of football cost cutting.

world

virus diseases

Britain reports record 938 Covid-19 deaths

Britain has recorded its highest number of coronavirus-linked deaths in hospitals, with a rise of 938 - taking the toll to more than 7000, officials announced.