Superb Demons demolish Magpies in AFL

Melbourne have extended their AFL purple patch to three games with a thumping 56-point victory over Collingwood at the Gabba.

The Demons started fast and never looked back, capitalising on their superb inside-50 entries while delivering a stingy defensive performance in a 16.4 (100) to 6.8 (44) victory.

“It was a total team performance,” Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin said.

“We lost clearances, especially centre-bounce, and we had to absorb at times tonight.

“There’s no question our efficiency inside 50 was something that stood out; it’s much improved and it’s something we’ve been working on.”

Clayton Oliver (25 disposals), Christian Petracca (24 touches and a goal) and wingman Ed Langdon (22 possessions and two goals) combined with aplomb.

Meanwhile, livewire Charlie Spargo (three goals) and in-form tall Sam Weideman (two goals) led the Demons up forward.

Despite the best efforts of Taylor Adams (30 disposals) and Steele Sidebottom (29 touches), Collingwood were never in the contest and added to their mounting injury list.

Brody Mihocek was taken off the field on a stretcher in the second term after he was knocked out in an aerial collision with Melbourne’s Aaron vandenBerg, and was later taken to hospital for precautionary scans on his neck.

Luckless tall Ben Reid limped off with a hamstring issue in the third quarter.

The Demons flew out of the blocks but largely failed to capitalise on their early opportunities and took just a 14-point lead into the first break.

That changed in the second quarter, when they grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck.

Spargo led the way with three majors as Melbourne piled on seven goals to three to take a 32-point lead into halftime.

The Demons held their nerve as Collingwood attempted a third-quarter fightback, then wrapped up a four-quarter performance by keeping the Magpies goalless in the final term while booting four goals.

The victory puts Melbourne into the finals mix and Goodwin was optimistic skipper Max Gawn (knee) would return for Saturday’s game against the Western Bulldogs.

Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley said the Magpies were “as disconnected as we’ve been” and lost some of their “shape” against the Demons.

“When you are a little bit out of shape it affects you; so everything looks like it’s a little bit harder and the reason it looks like that is because it is,” he said.

The Magpies will relish a nine-day turnaround to their clash with North Melbourne.

“We’ll lick our wounds and we’ll see where we get to but we … knew that this was a really important game for us,” Buckley said.