Supercars' Darwin Triple Crown round has been delayed for a week due to COVID-19 restrictions. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

motor racing

Supercars’ first Darwin round postponed

By Oliver Caffrey

August 5, 2020

2020-08-05 16:24:20

The Supercars’ Darwin Triple Crown has been postponed due to complications arising with the Northern Territory government’s coronavirus stance.

The first of back-to-back Darwin rounds was scheduled to begin on Saturday but it has been pushed back to August 15-16.

Some drivers and crews will go into isolation until at least Monday after arriving in the Northern Territory on Wednesday.

Last Friday, the Northern Territory government declared some areas of southeast Queensland as COVID-19 hotspots.

All Supercars teams have been based in and around the Gold Coast since last month’s Sydney round.

“This decision has been made to ensure we protect the health and wellbeing of all of our people and the wider community in Northern Territory,” Supercars chief executive Sean Seamer said.

“We would like to thank the NT Government and health authorities on working with Supercars on developing a plan that allows us to move forward with the northern leg of our championship.

“This is a decision Supercars supports to ensure the health and wellbeing of all Territorians.”

A second Northern Territory round, the Darwin Supersprint, was due to take place at the Hidden Valley circuit on August 15-16 but that will be rescheduled for another weekend later in the month.

Two-time defending champion Scott McLaughlin has a 107-point series lead after dominating the first three completed rounds of the season.

