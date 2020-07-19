Supercars underdogs upstage McLaughlin

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Nick Percat upstaged the favourites with a Supercars race win in Sydney on Sunday Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

motor racing

Supercars underdogs upstage McLaughlin

By Oliver Caffrey

July 19, 2020

2020-07-19 17:18:13

Two underdogs have thwarted Scott McLaughlin’s bid to catch the legendary Peter Brock and move to equal fifth on the all-time Supercars race wins list.

After dominating the first race of the Sydney Supersprint on Saturday night, it appeared no one could stop 27-year-old McLaughlin’s charge towards matching one of Australian motorsport’s icons with a 48th race win.

But unlikely victors came to the fore on Sunday, with Ford’s Jack Le Brocq breaking through for his maiden Supercars victory and Holden’s Nick Percat claiming the second win of a career-best season.

Le Brocq produced the drive of his life at Sydney Motorsport Parkto claim a breakthro0gh win in his third season as a fulltime driver.

After qualifying seventh-fastest, the Tickford Racing driver edged out Kelly Racing’s Andre Heimgartner, who started from pole, while Holden’s Todd Hazelwood completed an unlikely top-three in the last of three races over the weekend.

“I don’t really know what to feel,” Le Brocq said. “The last five laps I was in trouble so I was just hanging on and I got there somehow.”

Two-time defending champion McLaughlin endured a horror end to the weekend, slumping to 14th in the final race.

A disappointing finish to a second-straight Supercars round held at ther track did nothing to harm the Ford flyer’s title aspirations as he extended his series lead to 107 points over Red Bull Holden legend Jamie Whincup.

But equalling Brock’s career tally of 48 race wins will have to wait until at least next month’s double-header in Darwin.

New Zealander McLaughlin secured his 47th career race victory and fourth of 2020 by winning under the new permanent lights on Saturday night.

In Sunday’s first 32-lap race, Percat continued his love affair with the Sydney circuit to back up his triumph at the same venue three weeks ago.

In less than a month, Percat has doubled his Supercars career win tally from the previous nine years.

Before his third career victory last month, Percat’s previous Supercars race win came at the 2016 Adelaide 500.

Percat won the Bathurst 1000 on debut in 2011 and began his full-time driving career in 2014.

RESULTS FOR SUNDAY’S RACE ONE

1. Nick Percat (Holden)

2. Fabian Coulthard (Ford)

3. Scott McLaughlin (Ford)

4. James Courtney (Ford)

5. Chaz Mostert (Holden)

RESULTS FOR SUNDAY’S RACE TWO

1. Jack Le Brocq (Ford)

2. Andre Heimgartner (Ford)

3. Todd Hazelwood (Holden)

4. David Reynolds (Holden)

5. Scott Pye (Holden)

CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS AFTER THREE COMPLETED ROUNDS

1. Scott McLaughlin 802 points

2. Jamie Whincup (Holden) 695

3. Chaz Mostert (Holden) 610

4. Nick Percat (Holden), Cameron Waters (Ford) 569

Latest sport

rugby league

Penrith enjoy rare view from NRL summit

Penrith sit at the top of the ladder at the end of a round for just the 12th time this century despite having the NRL's least-experienced squad.

Australian rules football

Impressive Dees smash Hawks in AFL

Resurgent Melbourne have smashed struggling Hawthorn by 43 points in their AFL clash at Sydney's Giants Stadium.

motor racing

Supercars underdogs upstage McLaughlin

Supercars drivers Jack Le Brocq and Nick Percat have claimed race victories, preventing Scott McLaughlin from moving further ahead in the 2020 championship.

Australian rules football

Gray kicks Port to AFL win after siren

Port Adelaide looked beaten until Robbie Gray stepped up after the final siren to kick the match-winning goal in their AFL triumph over Carlton on Sunday.

soccer

Milicic exit sparks Matildas coach hunt

Former Matildas ace Alicia Ferguson-Cook believes FFA may have to go back to the men's game to find a replacement for Ante Milicic as national team coach.

news

virus diseases

Victoria can beat this virus, Hunt says

Victorians will be forced to wear masks from Wednesday or face a $200 fine in a further attempt to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

sport

rugby league

Penrith enjoy rare view from NRL summit

Penrith sit at the top of the ladder at the end of a round for just the 12th time this century despite having the NRL's least-experienced squad.

world

virus diseases

Global death toll for virus above 600,000

More than 600,000 people around the world have now died from COVID-19 and the number of confirmed infections around the globe has passed 14.2 million.