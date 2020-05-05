Superheroes join Indonesia’s virus battle

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Workers wearing superhero costumes are educating locals about coronavirus in Indonesia. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

Health

Superheroes join Indonesia’s virus battle

By Rahman Muchtar

May 5, 2020

2020-05-05 16:09:23

Volunteers clad as Superman and Spider-Man spray disinfectant against the coronavirus on Indonesia’s island of Java as a colleague wearing the winged helmet of local superhero Gatotkaca shouts, “Wear masks, wash hands and stay alert.”

The trio hand out masks, containers of hand sanitiser and bamboo slit drums, while demonstrating how to correctly wash hands, don masks and maintain security following reports of a spate of thefts in the residential area.

The Southeast Asian nation has reported more than 11,000 virus infections and 845 deaths, though a sluggish early response to the pandemic and low rates of testing cause medical experts to worry there could be far more cases.

“(If the) superheroes support (the measures), the children will definitely obey the orders,” said Widanarko, who coordinated the event aimed at teaching people to protect themselves.

“First, washing their hands. Second, not wandering outside and always wearing a mask,” added Widanarko, who uses one name.

People could use the traditional bamboo slit drums handed out to sound the alarm over robberies or thefts by any criminals who take advantage of measures against the virus, said Widanarko, speaking in the Kampung Larangan neighbourhood.

One resident, Herni Kurniawati, welcomed the effort, saying it would encourage people to change their habits to protect themselves.

“Usually it’s very difficult to ask the children to wear masks because for them it’s a hassle,” added Kurniawati.

In the city of Makassar on the neighbouring island of Sulawesi, another group of superheroes was walking the streets to get out the message.

Braving traffic at a busy intersection, volunteers dressed as Deadpool, Black Panther and another, garbed in the red and bold body armour of Indonesian superhero, Bima-X, held up placards that read “Stay Home” and “Get Well Soon Earth”.

Latest sport

rugby league

Players strike new pay deal with NRL

The NRL and its players have officially signed off on a new pay deal ahead of the teams' return to training on Wednesday.

Australian rules football

WA's AFL teams face temporary relocation

Western Australia's two AFL teams could be at a competitive disadvantage if they are temporarily relocated to Victoria when the season resumes.

rugby league

Bulldogs NRL player set to be relocated

Canterbury's Marcelo Montoya will reportedly be forced to find new accommodation because the NRL winger's mother works in aged care.

Australian rules football

Buckley wants gradual AFL training return

Collingwood coach Nathan Buckley says players will need at least three weeks training at full intensity before the AFL season returns.

rugby league

NRL players test negative for coronavirus

South Sydney star Latrell Mitchell, Adam Reynolds and Liam Knight have all tested negative for the coronavirus.

news

politics

$4b weekly hit strong incentive to reopen

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says the $4 billion being wiped off the economy each week is a strong incentive for leaders to ease coronavirus restrictions.

sport

rugby league

Players strike new pay deal with NRL

The NRL and its players have officially signed off on a new pay deal ahead of the teams' return to training on Wednesday.

world

virus diseases

The world tiptoes out of COVID-19 lockdown

Global coronavirus deaths have reached 250,000 but restrictions in many countries are gradually easing in a bid to stimulate economic growth.