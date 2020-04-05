Discover Australian Associated Press

Supermarkets are increasing social distancing measures ahead of the Easter rush. Image by James Ross/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Supermarkets boost COVID-19 measures

By AAP

April 5, 2020

2020-04-05 12:00:49

Australia’s major supermarkets have beefed up social distancing measures ahead of the Easter rush.

Woolworths and Coles will limit the number of customers in-store to help combat the spread of coronavirus. 

It has left shoppers queuing up on Saturday morning to access stores such as the Woolworths Everton Park in Brisbane’s north.

A worker greeting customers told AAP the store was limiting numbers to 100 people, with restrictions being rolled out nationwide.

Woolworths Supermarkets Managing Director Claire Peters said the number of customers allowed into each store at any one time will be dependent on its size.

He asked customers to consider pre-planning their Easter shopping to avoid the usual Thursday spike in numbers.

“Traditionally, the Thursday in the lead up to Easter is one of our busiest times in-store,” he said.

Competitor Coles is also introducing measures to help authorities battle the virus.

“Team members will be at store entrances to provide assistance and let you know when it is OK to come in,” chief executive Steven Cain said. 

Woolworths also announced they would be switching on their ‘Pick-Up’ service on Monday for Priority Assistance customers with family members, neighbours or friends able to collect goods on their behalf.  

