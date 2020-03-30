Supermarkets price gouging? ACCC says no

ACCC chair Rod Sims has cleared supermarkets of price gouging during the coronavirus pandemic despite the claims of many shoppers.

Mr Sims says the price of fresh food such as broccoli and cauliflower has risen quite a lot but this was due to the effect of drought and bushfires on growers.

“We have not seen evidence of significantly higher supermarket margins,” Mr Sims told an Australian Financial Review business summit on Monday.

Panic buying of items such as toilet paper, rice and pasta have helped Coles and Woolworths enjoy record sales during the pandemic.

However some shoppers have claimed online that supermarkets have raised prices to capitalise on the situation.

Mr Sims said he recognised there were few promotions and some budget items were unavailable.

The consumer watchdog has been more active in other areas.

Mr Sims said major advertising platforms had been asked to remove ads for “ridiculously priced” hand sanitiser, toilet rolls and other essential products.

Gym operators, travel companies, event payment processors and others have also been asked to change pricing.

Mr Sims said the ACCC had great success from these requests.

He made special mention of petrol prices.

World oil prices have plummeted to just over $20 a barrel during the pandemic.

However the average oil price in most Australian cities on Friday ranged from 126 cents per litre to 144 cents per litre, according to Mr Sims.

“This is not what Australians expect at this time of crisis,” he said.

Prices should, at worst, be lower than 120 cents per litre, according to the ACCC.

It is continuing to monitor petrol prices.