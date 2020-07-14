Discover Australian Associated Press

Trent Barrett is being widely touted to be Canterbury's next fulltime NRL coach. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

Support growing for Barrett at Bulldogs

By Matt Encarnacion

July 14, 2020

2020-07-14 10:08:54

Canterbury will be getting one of the best attacking minds in the NRL if they appoint Trent Barrett as their next coach.

That’s the opinion of one of his former players as the Bulldogs formally begin the search to replace departing head coach Dean Pay. 

Barrett is widely tipped to be the frontrunner, having enhanced his reputation as a coach in his stint as an assistant to Ivan Cleary at Penrith this year. 

Returning to the Panthers, as the attacking coach after his exit from Manly, Barrett has helped transform them to be one of the league’s most lethal teams.

Having averaged 17 points a game last year – fourth-worst in the league – Penrith have improved their scoring rate to more than 22 points per game in 2020.

“As you can see, Penrith are playing extremely good football now with what they have,” Sea Eagles utility Lachlan Croker said on Tuesday morning. 

“What they did last year probably wasn’t what they wanted it to be but where ‘Baz’ is now and you can see that with his influence. 

“It’s got his hand prints all over it.

“They’re playing a really good attacking style of football.

“I think him being a half and the type of half that he was, you can definitely see it translate into team performances.

“I think he’ll be good for (Canterbury).”

The Bulldogs’ lack of talent has been exposed during Pay’s tenure, having averaged just 10 points per game so far this year.

They also had a league-worst 14 points a game last season. 

However, with an estimated $2 million war chest to head into the player market, any new coach will be expected to make the most of a much-improved Bulldogs roster.

Croker said Barrett had given him plenty of confidence when he arrived for Barrett’s final season in charge at the Sea Eagles. 

The previous year, Barrett transformed the club into one of the most potent attacking teams in the NRL at 22 points a game.

“He pretty much gave me my first grade jersey, believed in me for the first two months before I was injured,” Croker said.

“You don’t really forget those type of guys.

“The things he brought to my game, not just mine, the team, is obviously a very good attacking mind.

“Not many better blokes that you’d meet.

“If the Bulldogs want to go that way, I’m happy for them, and more for Baz.

“It’s an interesting time for a lot of coaches.

“I’m not sure why he wants to do it to himself but I wish him all the best.”

