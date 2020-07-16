Suppression ideal NSW strategy: premier

Suppression rather than elimination is the best way for NSW to battle the coronavirus, Premier Gladys Berejiklian has told an economic conference.

She says suppression is the only option given the state’s large and diverse population.

A large proportion of returning international travellers are also arriving in Sydney, where they are obliged to spend 14 days in hotel quarantine.

“There’s always a element of risk when you’re welcoming people back home, but also community transmission – we know the disease is insidious and virulent, and sometimes it can be bubbling away without detection,” Ms Berejiklian said in the keynote speech at the Committee for Economic Development of Australia on Wednesday.

“As much as we’d all love to see (coronavirus) eliminated, it’s an unrealistic strategy and it does hurt our aspiration to at least have continuity.

“But (suppression) is not going to be delivered perfectly either because it relies on goodwill and it relies on everybody doing the right thing. The next round of success or failure is dependent on our personal action.”

The speech was Ms Berejiklian’s first since the start of the pandemic.

Her remarks followed those of Victorian Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton, who said a coronavirus elimination strategy could be considered if the southern state successfully lowered its case numbers.

“If we can head towards very low numbers, then elimination becomes something for consideration,” Prof Sutton said on Tuesday.

NSW reported 13 new COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on Tuesday, with only three of them unconnected to a cluster from a southwest Sydney pub.

NSW Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant said 34 cases were now linked to the Crossroads Hotel in Casula, at least 20 of them patrons.

Ms Berejiklian on Tuesday announced a tightening of restrictions for pubs and hotels, including a cap of 300 patrons and mandatory sign-ins. Those restrictions will come into effect on Friday.

The premier on Wednesday indicated further restrictions could be imposed.

“Given what’s occurred (in Victoria) and the level of community transmission in NSW … we should look at curtailing some high-risk activity in relation to maintaining that suppression strategy,” Ms Berejiklian said.

The premier also said she was concerned about the impact in NSW of the September conclusion of the federal stimulus package JobKeeper.

“There might be some specific, targeted support beyond that point but the federal government’s been very clear to all of us and … we’ve managed some of our strategies in keeping with that time frame,” the premier said.

“There’ll be a deficit of jobs (in NSW) and so what we need to do is really encourage and stimulate business continuity in those sectors that can keep going.

“Those sectors that have been hardest hit – whether it’s the airline industry or hospitality – we need to provide some reskilling opportunities.”