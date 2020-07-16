Suppression ideal NSW strategy: premier

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Elimination is an unrealistic strategy against the coronavirus, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian says. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Suppression ideal NSW strategy: premier

By Gus McCubbing

July 16, 2020

2020-07-16 14:44:54

Suppression rather than elimination is the best way for NSW to battle the coronavirus, Premier Gladys Berejiklian has told an economic conference. 

She says suppression is the only option given the state’s large and diverse population.

A large proportion of returning international travellers are also arriving in Sydney, where they are obliged to spend 14 days in hotel quarantine.

“There’s always a element of risk when you’re welcoming people back home, but also community transmission – we know the disease is insidious and virulent, and sometimes it can be bubbling away without detection,” Ms Berejiklian said in the keynote speech at the Committee for Economic Development of Australia on Wednesday.

“As much as we’d all love to see (coronavirus) eliminated, it’s an unrealistic strategy and it does hurt our aspiration to at least have continuity.

“But (suppression) is not going to be delivered perfectly either because it relies on goodwill and it relies on everybody doing the right thing. The next round of success or failure is dependent on our personal action.”

The speech was Ms Berejiklian’s first since the start of the pandemic.

Her remarks followed those of Victorian Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton, who said a coronavirus elimination strategy could be considered if the southern state successfully lowered its case numbers.

“If we can head towards very low numbers, then elimination becomes something for consideration,” Prof Sutton said on Tuesday. 

NSW reported 13 new COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on Tuesday, with only three of them unconnected to a cluster from a southwest Sydney pub.

NSW Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant said 34 cases were now linked to the Crossroads Hotel in Casula, at least 20 of them patrons.

Ms Berejiklian on Tuesday announced a tightening of restrictions for pubs and hotels, including a cap of 300 patrons and mandatory sign-ins. Those restrictions will come into effect on Friday.

The premier on Wednesday indicated further restrictions could be imposed.

“Given what’s occurred (in Victoria) and the level of community transmission in NSW … we should look at curtailing some high-risk activity in relation to maintaining that suppression strategy,” Ms Berejiklian said.

The premier also said she was concerned about the impact in NSW of the September conclusion of the federal stimulus package JobKeeper.

“There might be some specific, targeted support beyond that point but the federal government’s been very clear to all of us and … we’ve managed some of our strategies in keeping with that time frame,” the premier said. 

“There’ll be a deficit of jobs (in NSW) and so what we need to do is really encourage and stimulate business continuity in those sectors that can keep going. 

“Those sectors that have been hardest hit – whether it’s the airline industry or hospitality – we need to provide some reskilling opportunities.”

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Hunter could lead at Dogs again: Beveridge

After Lachie Hunter made his AFL return from suspension, Luke Beveridge hasn't ruled out the winger becoming an official leader at the Western Bulldogs again.

rugby league

Wests Tigers players sent for COVID tests

Wests Tigers players who live in southwest Sydney's coronavirus hotspots have been ordered by the NRL to undergo COVID-19 tests.

cricket

Aust name squad for possible England tour

Cricket Australia has named 26 players in a squad for a possible limited-overs tour of England later this year, which includes an uncapped trio.

Australian rules football

AFL plans to bring grand final forward

The AFL is now targeting the weekend of October 17 for this year's grand final, putting it on a collision course with racing's Caulfield Cup.

rugby league

NRL grand final rematch missing 14 stars

At least 14 players from last year's grand final rematch won't play in the Thursday night's clash between the Sydney Roosters and Canberra.

news

virus diseases

PM encourages Australians to stay positive

Health authorities are tracking coronavirus outbreaks in Victorian nursing homes and a Melbourne children's hospital as the prime minister encourages hope.

sport

Australian rules football

Hunter could lead at Dogs again: Beveridge

After Lachie Hunter made his AFL return from suspension, Luke Beveridge hasn't ruled out the winger becoming an official leader at the Western Bulldogs again.

world

crime, law and justice

Twitter silences some accounts after hacks

Twitter has yet to explain the cause of a wave of attacks on the accounts of high-profile Americans, including Joe Biden, Kanye West, Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk.