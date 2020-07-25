Temp staff an aged care risk during crisis

A senior federal Labor frontbencher says the impact of the coronavirus on aged care homes has highlighted the fragility of insecure work in the sector.

ACT senator Katy Gallagher, who is Labor’s finance spokeswoman and chairs parliament’s COVID committee that scrutinises the response to the pandemic, says there are concerns among aged care, community care and disability providers surrounding their staff.

She says a number of aged care staff are on temporary contracts.

“Working week-to-week, that’s presented some real challenges in keeping workers safe and the people they care for,” she told ABC television on Saturday.

“The situation is unfolding fast in Victoria… Everything that needs to be done should be being done to make sure that people in aged care are protected.”

Staff shortages are also a problem in Victoria as workers are required to self-isolate while awaiting test results and restrictions to working at only one site limits staffing.

Victoria recorded a record seven deaths on Friday of people aged in their 80s and 90s.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly flagged on Friday an announcement in coming days on a better way to co-ordinate action on outbreaks in aged care facilities.

Victoria recorded 300 new cases of the disease on Friday.

Australian Defence Force personnel are now doorknocking homes of Victorians who don’t pick up the phone after testing positive for coronavirus.

The military’s involvement comes as rising cases make contact tracing harder.

NSW recorded 15 new cases on Saturday. Eight were associated with the Thai Rock restaurant cluster in Sydney and six were returned travellers in hotel quarantine.

NSW Health has identified four cases associated with a series of funeral gatherings and a church service attended by a woman in her 40s from the Fairfield area reported this week.

Tasmania will open its borders to South Australia, Western Australia and the Northern Territory from August 7.

Premier Peter Gutwein said borders with the other mainland states and territories would stay closed because of their higher COVID-19 case numbers.

WA announced on Friday it would delay its phase five reopening plan until August 15.