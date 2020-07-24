Discover Australian Associated Press

Contact tracing and outbreaks in aged care have become the key focus of Victoria's COVID-19 efforts. Image by Daniel Pockett/AAP PHOTOS

epidemic and plague

Suppression strategy as Vic cases surge

By Andi Yu

July 24, 2020

2020-07-24 22:58:14

Federal, state and territory governments agree suppression of the coronavirus – meaning zero community transmission – remains the strategic goal as Victoria scrambles to get on top of its surging cases.

The national cabinet on Friday also agreed to tighten rules on testing truckies and freight movement over concerns drivers exempt from travel restrictions may spread the disease.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly flagged an announcement in coming days on a better way to co-ordinate action on outbreaks in aged care facilities.

His comments came as Aged and Community Services Australia chief executive Patricia Sparrow called on the federal government to “stop what’s happening” in Victoria because it could easily happen in another part of the country.

Victorian aged care staff shortages are becoming a problem as workers are required to self-isolate while awaiting test results and restrictions to working at only one site limits staffing.

The national coronavirus toll has risen to 140 after an unprecedented seven deaths in Victoria, where 300 new cases of the disease were recorded on Friday.

More than 270 active Victorian cases out of a total 3734 are linked to aged care outbreaks.

Australian Defence Force personnel are now doorknocking homes of Victorians who don’t pick up the phone after testing positive for coronavirus.

The military’s involvement comes as rising cases make contact tracing harder.

The economic recession was also discussed at the Friday national cabinet following the federal government’s budget update.

Mr Morrison said his focus was on bringing the effective unemployment rate of 11.3 per cent down rather than focusing on the jobless rate, which is expected to peak at 9.25 per cent.

NSW recorded seven new cases on Friday, including six linked to a cluster at an outer Sydney restaurant and Queensland had two new cases, both in hotel quarantine.

Tasmania will open its borders to South Australia, Western Australia and the Northern Territory from August 7.

Premier Peter Gutwein said borders with the other mainland states and territories would stay closed because of their higher COVID-19 case numbers.

WA announced on Friday it would delay its phase five reopening plan until August 15.

