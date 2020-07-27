People without masks selfish: Vic premier

Premier Daniel Andrews has described Victorians who refuse to wear masks as selfish, as the state suffered its deadliest day since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Ten more Victorians died overnight, bringing the state’s death toll to 71.

Mr Andrews said the families of those who have died should be front of mind when people are asked to wear a mask.

“If you are just making a selfish choice that your alleged personal liberty, quoting something you’ve read on some website – this is not about human rights,” he told reporters on Sunday.

“There are 10 families that are going to be burying someone in the next few days.

“There are 10 families who are currently planning funerals. The youngest among them is in their 40s. Please wear a mask.”

Mr Andrews’ comments come after a video was posted on social media of a woman clashing with a Bunnings store manager over her refusal to wear a mask.

The woman claimed she did not have to wear a face mask as it is her “right as a living woman to do whatever I want”.

In another video posted to Facebook on Saturday, a woman threatened to sue two police officers for “$60,000 each”.

The officers were forced to take the woman to a police station in a bid to identify her after she refused to wear a mask or tell them her name.

The video has since been removed.

People in locked-down Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire must wear face coverings when outside, while those in other parts of the state must when unable to practice social distancing.

In the past 24 hours, police have issued 126 fines, including 20 $200 fines to people who refused to wear a mask or face covering.

Among those fined were a 51-year-old woman and 47-year-old man from Ferntree Gully who refused to give police their details. They were arrested.

“Whilst police will use discretion in the first seven days since the CHO (chief health officer) direction was issued, we will not hesitate to issue fines to people who are obviously and blatantly showing a disregard for community safety by failing to wear a mask,” a Victoria Police spokeswoman said on Sunday.

“Police are working incredibly hard to keep the community safe and this type of behaviour is unacceptable and unnecessary.”

Meanwhile, 1093 spot checks have been conducted at homes, businesses and public places across the state, with 17 fines issued at vehicle checkpoints on main arterial roads.

A surfer was fined at a road checkpoint west of Melbourne after he told police he was heading to Torquay, outside the locked-down perimeter, to catch some waves.

The premier said he was “very proud to see so many people wearing masks right across the city”.

“(It’s a) simple but powerful step we can take to try to curb the spread of this virus,” he said.