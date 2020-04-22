Australian virus death toll rises to 74

Australia’s coronavirus death toll has reached 74 but the rate of new infections continues to fall prompting eased restrictions on elective surgeries.

The latest victims include women aged 92 and 80, along with a 75-year-old man. All three died in NSW.

While there has been more than 6600 cases detected nationally, 4291 people have recovered from the disease.

No state or territory recorded a double-digit increase in cases on Tuesday as the national infection rate grew at just 0.4 per cent.

Federal and state leaders agreed to lift restrictions on category two and some category three elective surgeries from Monday.

IVF, dental work, screening programs, all child surgeries, joint replacements, eye procedures, endoscopies and colonoscopies have been given the green light.

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack said Australians’ efforts in social distancing had resulted in vast differences to horrific situations overseas.

“I’m delighted to see the fact that we are doing our very best to ensure very few people are losing their lives out of this,” he told Sky News on Wednesday.

“It’s hard because 74 families have lost a loved one and of course our condolences and sympathies continue to go out to them.”

Health Minister Greg Hunt said sustaining economic and social restrictions over the next four weeks could allow further easing of the rules.

He said restarting some retail businesses and allowing visits to single people isolated in their homes were areas to consider.

“So focusing on the high benefit low-risk activities,” he told Seven’s Sunrise.

A 40 per cent take-up of a coronavirus contact tracing app is among the government’s benchmarks for relaxing restrictions.

The program uses Bluetooth connections to track down people’s contact with others carrying the deadly disease.

Mr Hunt said state-based virus tracers would only get access to the data if a coronavirus positive was detected.

“It is not only simple, but it is has robust protection,” he said.

“I hope as many people use it as possible. I will be, because it will assist us to get back to normal and it will protect nurses and doctors.”

Supermarkets are also resuming their home delivery services in another sign that things are slowly returning to normal.

However, RBA government Philip Lowe has warned nearly 850,000 sacked Australian workers are likely to remain unemployed for years after the pandemic subsides.

The Reserve Bank predicts Australia’s economy will contract by 10 per cent by the middle of the year before a long, slow recovery.

The federal government is eyeing tax cuts, deregulation and industrial relations reform as part of a business-friendly suite of measures on the other side of the crisis.

Students in some states will be heading back to classrooms in another step towards the gradual return to normal life.