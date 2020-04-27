Discover Australian Associated Press

Health Minister Greg Hunt is has launched the new government app "CovidSafe". Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

virus diseases

Surgery restarts as coronavirus cases drop

By Rebecca Gredley

April 27, 2020

2020-04-27 08:44:58

Hospitals will recommence elective surgeries postponed because of coronavirus as the rate of new infections continues to drop.

More than 1.13 million people have also downloaded a coronavirus tracing app within 12 hours of its release.

The federal government thought it would take five days to reach a million downloads.

Called COVIDSafe, the voluntary app will play a key role in easing restrictions, along with increased testing.

Health Minister Greg Hunt has warned the battle against the virus is not yet won.

The national death toll has reached 83 and Australia has recorded more than 6700 infections.

However, 80 per cent of people who have caught the disease have fully recovered.

Labor’s health spokesman Chris Bowen said social and business trading restrictions should only be eased when it is safe to do so.

“If you are rash then you’ll see a second wave and you’ll have to slam the brakes right back on and in fact slam them on more harshly than you did to start with,” he told ABC radio on Monday.

New modelling by the Business Council of Australia shows the economy could take a $400 billion hit if restrictions adopted to fight the virus continue for six months.

Queensland and Western Australia will begin easing some restrictions from this week, while category two and some category three elective surgeries will recommence from Monday.

It includes IVF, dental work, screening programs, all child surgeries, joint replacements, eye procedures, endoscopies and colonoscopies.

Elective surgeries were postponed last month to free up beds and save personal protective equipment amid fears the coronavirus would overwhelm the hospital system. 

Australian Medical Association president Tony Bartone welcomed the gradual return to elective surgery while lending his support to the COVIDSafe app.

“(Elective surgery) is an important additional component in ensuring that we deal with the necessary burden of disease now, and do not defer and roll out a significant hump of unexpected complications in managing those conditions as we reach the end of COVID-19,” he said. 

Dr Bartone also urged Australians not to neglect their health concerns, following widespread reports people were avoiding seeing their doctor amid fears of contracting coronavirus. 

“Heart attacks, strokes, diabetes, cancers do not take a holiday because of the circulating COVID-19 virus and the message to Australians is to continue their usual care and see a doctor for whatever symptoms are unusual,” he said.

“Don’t write it off. It might be your health that you are putting off.”

health

Just two new COVID-19 cases in NSW

NSW has recorded just two new cases of COVID-19 from 4400 tests and neither were contracted in the community, taking the state total to 3004 with 36 deaths.

economy, business and finance

Business warns of $400 bln economic hit

A six-month recovery plan from coronavirus measures would cost Australia's economy more than $400 billion, modelling by the Business Council of Australia shows.

crime, law and justice

Truck driver charged over Melbourne crash

The truck driver allegedly responsible for the Melbourne freeway crash that left four police officers dead has been charged with culpable driving.

health

Steps being taken to post-virus Australia

The prime minister says Australia is on the road back from the impact of COVID-19, but the federal government warns people not to be complacent.

news

health

Just two new COVID-19 cases in NSW

NSW has recorded just two new cases of COVID-19 from 4400 tests and neither were contracted in the community, taking the state total to 3004 with 36 deaths.

sport

Australian rules football

Ratten wary of AFL hub health challenges

St Kilda coach Brett Ratten is wary of the mental health challenges that could arise in AFL quarantine hubs and the impact on players' families.

world

unrest, conflicts and war

Yemen separatists announce self-rule

The Saudi-backed government in Yemen has warned of "catastrophic consequences" after a southern separatist group announced self-rule in areas it controls.