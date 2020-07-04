Discover Australian Associated Press

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton is expecting more coronavirus deaths in Victoria as cases rise. Image by Daniel Pockett/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Vic cops dish out virus fines in crackdown

By AAP

July 4, 2020

2020-07-04 09:48:54

The first fines have been issued for breaching restrictions in Melbourne’s coronavirus hot spots.

Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Shane Patton says seven people have been nabbed for not complying with restrictions.

A group of five were “out and about” with drugs and weapons, so they were charged with those offences as well as not complying with restrictions.

A woman from a restricted postcode was “chilling with her friends” in the CBD while another person was caught outside their area and also received a fine.

“We’ve got seven but we’ve also got a lot of other data to come in, so there’s maybe more out there,” Mr Patton told 3AW Radio on Thursday.

The commissioner said police were fairly pleased with the behaviour of the community in the restricted areas, but reminded Melburnians the window for tolerance against breaches would be minimum.

The police force also proved not to be immune against infection after an officer tested positive to the coronavirus, shutting down a Victorian police station and putting six officers in isolation.

Werribee Police Station in Melbourne’s west was temporarily closed for cleaning on Wednesday and reopened on Thursday after the officer tested positive.

Victoria Police said the officer felt unwell while on planned leave and had not been at work since June 21.

Six colleagues of the infected officer have gone into isolation and will be tested as a precautionary measure.

Investigations are under way to identify whether members of the community had contact with the officer.

Victoria has now had 16 consecutive days of double-digit increases in case numbers, including 77 new cases on Thursday.

Other states have started cracking down on Victorians trying to travel there.

Victorians from hot spots are being threatened with fines or jail if they try and make it into NSW, and SA and Queensland are keeping all Victorians locked out.

On Thursday, two Victorians were busted trying to get into South Australia.

Of the new cases recorded on Thursday, seven are linked to outbreaks at schools.

With 17 schools closed in recent weeks for cleaning, Victorian Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said he will review whether students in the locked-down areas should return to school.

A Marvel Stadium security contractor also tested positive to COVID-19 but AFL matches at the venue will go ahead as planned.

Meanwhile, Coles has been forced to impose a two-pack limit on products including butter, cheese and fresh milk in Victoria, Tasmania and parts of NSW after several staff members at its Laverton distribution centre tested positive to COVID-19.

If this second wave is not stabilised, many people may die from coronavirus in Victoria, Professor Sutton warned.

Many of the new cases are localised in Melbourne’s inner north and west, where more than 300,000 residents in 10 postcodes will remain in lockdown until July 29.

Professor Sutton said “not unexpectedly” the number of patients in hospital had grown to 20, with four people in intensive care. 

Also on Thursday, the state government confirmed veteran judge Jennifer Coate will lead an inquiry into Victoria’s hotel quarantine program.

A large proportion of the state’s recent cases have been traced back to infection control breaches by security staff at hotels hosting returned travellers. 

