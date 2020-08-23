Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Lance Franklin's AFL campaign ended before it began with injury ruling out a return in 2020. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

Australian rules football

Swans rule Franklin out for AFL season

By Shayne Hope

August 23, 2020

2020-08-23 17:24:35

Lance Franklin won’t play another AFL match until 2021 after Sydney’s medical team made the call to put the superstar on ice.

Franklin suffered a serious hamstring injury in May and had been hopeful of returning late this season.

But an increase in his training program in recent weeks has resulted in some groin soreness.

The Swans are well out of finals contention and have opted to rule Franklin out of the remaining four matches of the home-and-away campaign.

“Lance has been working hard on a return to play and, until this week, we remained hopeful that would happen before the end of the season,” Sydney football manager Charlie Gardiner said.

“However, given the soreness he has experienced in his groin, which suggests he still has some instability there, we believe the best course of action is for Lance to focus on building his core strength, rather than pushing himself to play again this year.”

Franklin has been in Perth with Sydney’s travelling party and will stay with them as they base themselves in Queensland to see out the rest of the season.

“Lance will remain with the team and continue his rehabilitation and training,” Gardiner said.

“He’s also keen to assist in a mentoring and coaching capacity as he is fully invested in our young group.

“We look forward to seeing him back to full strength next season.”

Franklin has not played a single match in the seventh year of the massive nine-year deal he signed with Sydney upon leaving Hawthorn.

The 300-game veteran turns 34 in January and is 56 goals away from becoming the sixth player in AFL-VFL history to reach the 1000-goal mark.

Latest sport

motor racing

McLaughlin is Supercars king of Darwin

Scott McLaughlin has completed a weekend three-peat in Darwin for the second straight year, dominating both races at Hidden Valley on Sunday.

Australian rules football

Swans rule Franklin out for AFL season

Sydney have ruled out bringing back Lance Franklin this season as the AFL superstar battles groin soreness after a long lay-off with a hamstring injury.

rugby league

Knights lose Green to suspected ACL

Newcastle have lost five-eighth Blake Green to a suspected ACL injury, adding to their injury woes at the back end of the season.

rugby league

Warriors down hapless Bulldogs in NRL

The Warriors remain a mathematical chance of making the NRL finals after recording a 20-14 comeback win over Canterbury.

Australian rules football

Cats grind down Crows in AFL

Coleman Medal leader Tom Hawkins has kicked three goals to help fire AFL flag hopefuls Geelong to a 28-point victory over Adelaide.

news

election

Labor eyes majority after NT election win

Michael Gunner's Labor team is expected to retain government in the Northern Territory, where counting continues in a knife-edge election.

sport

motor racing

McLaughlin is Supercars king of Darwin

Scott McLaughlin has completed a weekend three-peat in Darwin for the second straight year, dominating both races at Hidden Valley on Sunday.

world

terrorism

Fears of hate speech in NZ terror hearing

The sentencing of Brenton Tarrant, the Australian terrorist who carried out the Christchurch mosque attacks last year, begins on Monday.