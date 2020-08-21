Discover Australian Associated Press

Swedish statistics say 51,405 people died in January-June, a higher number than any year since 1869. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Sweden death tally ‘highest in 150 years’

By Simon Johnson

August 21, 2020

2020-08-21 03:30:31

Sweden, which has stood out among European countries for its low-key approach to fighting the coronavirus pandemic, has recorded its highest tally of deaths in the first half of 2020 for 150 years, the Statistics Office says.

COVID-19 claimed about 4500 lives in the period to the end of June – a number which has now risen to 5800 – a much higher percentage of the population than in other Nordic countries, though lower than in some others including the United Kingdom and Spain.

In total, 51,405 Swedes died in the January to June period, a higher number than any year since 1869 when 55,431 died, partly as a result of a famine.

The population of Sweden was about 4.1 million then, compared to 10.3 million now.

COVID-19 meant that deaths were 10 per cent higher than the average for the period over the last five years, the Statistics Office said.

In April the number of deaths was almost 40 per cent higher than average due to a surge in COVID-related fatalities.

Sweden has taken a different approach to most European countries in dealing with the pandemic, relying to a greater extent on voluntary measures focused on social distancing and opting against a strict lockdown.

Most schools have remained open and many businesses have been continued to operate to some extent, meaning the economy has fared better than many others.

However, the death toll has been higher than in its Nordic neighbours, which opted for tougher lockdown measures.

Norway, with about half the population, has had only about 260 COVID-19 deaths in total.

