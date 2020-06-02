Sweden records no virus deaths in 24 hours

Sweden says that no new deaths due to COVID-19 were recorded during the past 24-hour period, for the first time since March.

Officials noted, however, that there are usually delays in reporting on weekends.

The Public Health Agency said on Sunday it has recorded 4395 coronavirus-related deaths and about 37,500 infections.

The country’s first death was reported on March 11.

The agency has said that outbreaks of the virus in care homes are one reason that Sweden, a country of 10.3 million, has recorded so many deaths.

It remains unclear why the infection spread to so many care homes for the elderly, especially in Stockholm and the surrounding areas.

Familjelakarna, one of the main providers of services to care homes in the greater Stockholm region, reported on Sunday that the number of care homes affected by the virus had “significantly fallen”.

Sweden did not close schools and kindergartens during the pandemic.

Earlier this week, the government announced that high schools and universities are to reopen as of June 15, effectively the end of term for many.