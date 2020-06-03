Swedish PM to appoint coronavirus inquiry

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
PM Stefan Lofven says Sweden will launch an inquiry into the country's handling of the pandemic. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

Swedish PM to appoint coronavirus inquiry

By Johan Ahlander

June 3, 2020

2020-06-03 04:01:58

Sweden will launch an inquiry into the country’s handling of the pandemic before the northern summer, Prime Minister Stefan Lofven has said in a newspaper interview amid growing criticism over nursing home deaths and the lack of testing.

Lofven had previously said a commission would be appointed once the crisis was over but was under pressure to act sooner.

“We need to take an overall approach to see how it has worked at national, regional and local levels,” Lofven told Swedish daily Aftonbladet in an interview.

“We will make a decision for a commission before the summer,” he said.

Sweden has taken a more liberal approach to combating the virus than its neighbours and has left most schools, restaurants and businesses open, relying on voluntary measures focused on good hygiene and social distancing to stem the outbreak.

More than 4000 people in Sweden, roughly half of them nursing home residents, have died in the pandemic, a per capita rate many times higher than in other Nordic countries, all of which imposed tighter restrictions.

While the mortality rate over the course of the outbreak has been lower than in some countries that opted for hard lockdowns, such as Italy and the UK, Sweden had the highest number of COVID-19 deaths in Europe relative to the size of the population through parts of May.

Testing for the disease has also run well below the level in other Nordic countries, reaching only a third of the government’s target of 100,000 tests per week, sparking criticism from opposition parties.

Sweden reported eight more deaths due to the coronavirus on Monday.

The Public Health Agency said it had recorded 4403 coronavirus-related deaths and about 37,800 infections.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Lions' duo inducted in AFL Hall of Fame

Brisbane triple-premiership heroes Jonathan Brown and Simon Black have been inducted into the Australian Football Hall of Fame.

rugby league

Rooster Radley the victor at NRL Judiciary

Sydney Roosters forward Victor Radley has escaped a one-match ban after successfully challenging a grade-one dangerous throw charge at the NRL judiciary.

rugby league

Cowboys lose Taumalolo with knee blow

North Queensland superstar Jason Taumalolo has been ruled of the Cowboys' clash with Cronulla with a knee injury.

rugby league

McGregor makes his move with Clune at No.7

Under-fire St George Illawarra coach Paul McGregor has made the big call to blood Adam Clune at halfback and move Corey Norman to fullback against Canterbury.

rugby union

RA seeks Rugby Championship hub in Aust

Rugby Australia aims to host the entire Rugby Championship if the competition goes ahead, while further cost-cutting measures at headquarters are planned.

news

inquiry

Focus on defence force role in bushfires

The bushfires royal commission will examine the Australian Defence Force's role in responding to natural disasters.

sport

Australian rules football

Lions' duo inducted in AFL Hall of Fame

Brisbane triple-premiership heroes Jonathan Brown and Simon Black have been inducted into the Australian Football Hall of Fame.

world

civil unrest

US police shot as Trump pushes crackdown

US President Donald Trump has threatened to use the military to crack down on civil unrest as he derided local authorities for their response to the protests.