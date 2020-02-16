Discover Australian Associated Press

NSW Health will conduct a risk assessment for every cruise ship arriving in Sydney Harbour. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS

health

Syd cruise passengers screened for virus

By Dominica Sanda

February 16, 2020

2020-02-16 14:43:19

Passengers arriving into Sydney on some cruise ships will be assessed by health experts for coronavirus to prevent the spread of the disease.

NSW Health on Sunday said a risk assessment will be completed before each ship’s arrival into the harbour city and then a decision will be made on whether to disembark passengers from the ship.

The health authority insists it is a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The testing process will be similar to the assessments being done for passengers arriving at Sydney airport.

Passengers arriving in Sydney aboard the Maasdam cruise ship from New Zealand on Sunday were assessed as a “safeguard,” with NSW Health confirming no one had symptoms of coronavirus and none required testing for the virus.

NSW Health said there are thousands of passengers, including the elderly, on cruise ships and they often require medical management for unrelated infectious diseases while on the cruise or when they disembark. 

One person onboard the Norwegian Jewel was tested on Friday and cleared of the virus during a precautionary assessment. 

The ship, which arrived in Sydney on Friday and was scheduled to depart on Saturday for a 14-day cruise of Australia and New Zealand, was never locked down.

The ship’s owner slammed “false and inflammatory” media reports which suggested someone on board could have contracted the disease.

