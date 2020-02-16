Syd cruise passengers screened for virus

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
NSW Health will conduct a risk assessment for every cruise ship arriving in Sydney Harbour. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS

health

Syd cruise passengers screened for virus

By Dominica Sanda

February 16, 2020

2020-02-16 09:08:00

Passengers arriving into Sydney on some cruise ships will be assessed by health experts for coronavirus to prevent the spread of the disease.

NSW Health on Sunday said a risk assessment will be completed before each ship’s arrival into the harbour city and then a decision will be made on whether to disembark passengers from the ship.

The health authority insists it is a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Passengers arriving in Sydney on a cruise ship from New Zealand on Sunday will be assessed as a “safeguard,” the health authority said in a statement.

“No outbreak of COVID-19 has been identified by doctors on board the vessel that set sail from Auckland and travelled around New Zealand to Australia however, as a safeguard, any unwell passengers will be assessed by health teams here,” NSW Health said.

The testing process will be similar to the assessments being done for passengers arriving at Sydney airport.

NSW Health said thousands of passengers, including the elderly, are often on cruise ships and they often require medical management for unrelated infectious diseases while on the cruise or when they disembark. 

It comes after one person onboard the Norwegian Jewel was on Friday tested and cleared of the virus during a precautionary assessment. 

The ship, which arrived in Sydney on Friday and was scheduled to depart on Saturday for a 14-day cruise of Australia and New Zealand, was never locked down.

The ship’s owner slammed “false and inflammatory” media reports which suggested someone on board could have contracted the disease.

Latest news

health

Syd cruise passengers screened for virus

NSW Health says passengers arriving into Sydney on some cruise ships will be tested for coronavirus as a precautionary measure.

health

Australian virus expert arrives in Japan

An Australian medical expert has been sent to Japan to assist authorities assess Aussie passengers on the quarantined Diamond Princess off Yokohama.

weather

Ausgrid compensation concerns in NSW

Those affected by the Sydney and NSW coastal power outages have begun to question their Ausgrid compensation options, as thousands still wait for repairs.

disease

Aust expert sent to virus ship off Japan

An Australian medical expert is being sent to Japan to help assess passengers on the quarantined Diamond Princess off Yokohama.

weather

Northeast Vic storm warning called off

A severe thunderstorm warning in Victoria's fire-ravaged northeast has been called off by the Bureau of Meteorology.

news

health

Australian virus expert arrives in Japan

An Australian medical expert has been sent to Japan to assist authorities assess Aussie passengers on the quarantined Diamond Princess off Yokohama.

sport

rugby league

Try and cheers for Folau on Dragons debut

Israel Folau has earned praise for his try-scoring display in his debut for Catalans since his controversial signing by the French-based Super League club.

world

virus diseases

Virus death in Europe, cases near 67,000

An elderly Chinese tourist has become the first person to die from coronavirus in Europe, as the global death toll from the disease rose to more than 1500.