Syd quarantine hotel guard COVID positive

A security guard working at a Sydney quarantine hotel has tested positive to coronavirus.

NSW Chief Health Officer Doctor Kerry Chant said the man has since worked at Sydney’s Flemington Markets, Parramatta Local Court and Bankstown Central.

Genome sequencing has linked his infection to a returned traveller who was in quarantine at the Marriott Hotel at Circular Quay and tested positive when he was swabbed on August 2.

The guard worked at the Marriott on the 3rd, 4th, 7th and 8th of August, but did not work at the hotel while infectious.

Close contacts of the guard have been identified and placed in to isolation. None have tested positive to the virus as yet.

Casual contacts are being advised to monitor for symptoms.

All police and security guards at the Marriott have also been tested, with the officers returning negative results. Authorities are still waiting on results for half of the security guards.

Dr Chant revealed the latest development at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon alongside NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Leanne McCusker, who said the quarantine program had accommodated 47,000 returned travellers since March 29 “with no community transmissions”.

“What has occurred over the last couple of days is no doubt concerning,” she said.

Dr Chant said there had been no indication of breaches.

“We haven’t had evidence to the state of other cases but, let me tell you we will not leave any rock unturned in terms of our search for confirming there are no further cases linked to at this moment, a single case and a security contractor.”

The security guard was one of 16 mystery cases recorded in NSW over the past four weeks that have been concerning health authorities.

It comes as the state recorded three new cases of coronavirus in the 24 hours to 8pm on Monday, the lowest daily number in more than a month.

They were diagnosed from 13,736 tests in the 24-hour period, compared with 10,806 tests and seven positive cases in the previous 24 hours.

Two of the new cases, from southwest Sydney, were locally acquired. The other is a returned traveller in hotel quarantine, Deputy Chief Health Officer Dr Jeremy McAnulty said on Tuesday.

One of the locally acquired case is a close contact of the funeral gatherings cluster, bringing the total cases associated with that cluster to 73.

The other local case is from a growing number with no known source, which is worrying authorities.