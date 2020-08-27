Discover Australian Associated Press

NSW Health's Jeremy McAnulty has issued health alerts after nine new COVID-19 cases were announced. Image by Dean Lewins/AAP PHOTOS

epidemic and plague

Nine new NSW COVID-19 cases, gym concerns

By Maureen Dettre and Angelo Risso

August 27, 2020

2020-08-27 11:36:25

A COVID-19 cluster at a gym in Sydney’s CBD has grown to eight people, with authorities announcing nine new cases of the virus across NSW.

NSW Health says anyone who attended the City Tattersalls gym between 8am to 2pm on August 19, 21 or 23 should get tested for COVID-19 and isolate at home for 14 days. That cluster on Thursday grew by three to eight people.

There were nine new COVID-19 cases in NSW in the 24 hours to 8pm on Wednesday from more than 30,000 tests, with all locally acquired from known sources.

A COVID-19 health alert was issued for City Tattersalls gym late on Wednesday and those who attended a dance class on Monday evening at Virgin Gym in Zetland in Sydney’s east.

NSW Health’s Jeremy McAnulty on Thursday also issued health alerts for a number of new venues including Hunters Hill Bowling Club on August 23, 4Pines Manly on August 23, Magpies Waitara on August 24 and Destro’s Pharmacy in Drummoyne on August 22.

COVID-positive people also visited Fitness First gyms in the CBD and Balgowlah in Sydney’s northern beaches.

Close contacts will be contacted and told to self-isolate for 14 days and seek testing.

Meanwhile, a trainee bus driver worked for three days between August 20-24 while infectious on routes in Blacktown, Rouse Hill, and Mt Druitt.

Riverstone High School and Wyndham College in Sydney’s northwest and Schofields Public School in the city’s west were also closed on Wednesday while student tests were processed.

NSW Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant on Wednesday said one Year 12 student had returned a positive result and would be included in Thursday’s case numbers.

Another student had an “equivocal” result and will be tested again, while two other students returned negative results but would be re-tested as an extra precaution.

There are six COVID-19 patients in NSW in intensive care, with four ventilated.

