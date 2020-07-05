Sydney arrivals capped as Vic, Qld avoided

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
International arrivals have been capped at Sydney Airport to cope with demand for hotel quarantine. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Sydney arrivals capped as Vic, Qld avoided

By AAP

July 5, 2020

2020-07-05 15:54:00

International arrivals in Sydney are being capped at 450 a day in a bid to ensure the hotel quarantining system is not stretched to breaking point, with travellers seemingly avoiding Victoria and Queensland.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said some returning travellers appeared to have changed their plans and decided to head to NSW in light of Victoria’s spike in COVID-19 cases and the Queensland government now charging for accommodation.

“It is crucial that the volume of returning passengers not overrun the capacity of NSW Health to meet and assess every international passenger at Sydney Airport and not exhaust Health, Police and ADF resources to manage our quarantine hotels,” Mr Hazzard said on Saturday.

Up to 50 people will be allowed per incoming flight under the new federal government limits, which come at the request of the NSW government and kick in from midnight.

All people in hotel quarantine are being tested on day two and day 10 of their fortnight-long stays. 

Screening is also operating on domestic flights and interstate trains originating in Melbourne.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Two Tigers expected to opt out of AFL hub

The mass migration of Victorian AFL clubs to hubs in Queensland and NSW has begun, with Richmond saying at least two senior players are unlikely to travel.

rugby league

Broncos CEO backs Seibold, rejects rebuild

Brisbane CEO Paul White has thrown his support behind under-fire coach Anthony Seibold's long term plan for the NRL club but has refused to call it a rebuild.

rugby league

Irritated Green to seek out Warriors boss

Warriors halfback Blake Green is shocked to have found out that he won't be re-signed by his club next NRL season via public comments made by the club's owner.

Australian rules football

Cunnington hurt again in Roos' AFL loss

North Melbourne's Ben Cunnington copped a knock to his back early in the 49-point defeat to the Western Bulldogs and was unable to see out the match.

rugby league

Cleary and co win fiery battle over Tigers

Penrith have claimed a 19-12 win over the Wests Tigers, in a fiery NRL game that extended from the playing field and into the stands and coaching box.

news

epidemic and plague

Victoria gets national backing on lockdown

Victoria is warning that it will continue to take tough measures to try to contain its latest coronavirus outbreak, which is the worst of anywhere in Australia.

sport

Australian rules football

Two Tigers expected to opt out of AFL hub

The mass migration of Victorian AFL clubs to hubs in Queensland and NSW has begun, with Richmond saying at least two senior players are unlikely to travel.

world

politics

Kanye West running for US president 2020

Kanye West has tweeted that he is running for US president in four months with some responding to the rapper's announcement with scepticism