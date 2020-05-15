Discover Australian Associated Press

Coogee Beach is among several popular Sydney beaches to reopen on Friday. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS

Tourism and Leisure

Sydney beaches to reopen for recreation

By Greta Stonehouse and Gus McCubbing

May 15, 2020

2020-05-15 16:34:28

Some of Sydney’s most popular beaches will open at the end of the working week for groups of up to 10 people as NSW continues to ease COVID-19 restrictions. 

Randwick City Council will reopen all of its beaches for recreation from Friday, including Clovelly, Coogee and Maroubra, as well as some ocean pools.

But Mayor Danny Said says beachgoers shouldn’t become complacent. 

“The relaxation of some restrictions means we’re taking small, cautious steps towards life as we used to know it, but is not an indication that we should become complacent,” Mr Said said in a statement.

It follows the council’s move in April to reopen its beaches for exercise only on the sand and in the water.

Randwick’s playgrounds, outdoor gyms, basketball courts and skate parks will also open for recreational activity so long as social distancing is observed. 

“If at any point an area looks busy or full, we ask that people use common sense and use the facility at another time,” Mr Said said. 

All ocean pools will progressively reopen bar two – Wylies Baths and McIver’s Ladies Baths – due to upgrading work and staffing limitations. 

A Waverley Council spokeswoman said its beaches, including Bondi, Bronte and Tamarama, would remain closed with access to the water only for swimming and surfing. 

However, Waverley’s ocean pools, playgrounds, outdoor gyms and sporting courts will be open from Friday, with the 10-person limit in forced. 

Council staff will monitor visitor numbers at North Bondi and Bronte pools to ensure the restrictions are followed.

Bondi Beach was closed on March 21 after thousands of sunbathers crowded on to the sand, sparking condemnation across the world.

