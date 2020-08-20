Discover Australian Associated Press

Steve McInnes, with his mother Pearl Watson in 1980, still has flashbacks of her bombing murder. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

Sydney bomber’s victims tell of their pain

By Margaret Scheikowski

August 20, 2020

2020-08-20 12:38:55

Surviving victims of the so-called Family Court bomber have told a judge of the long-lasting devastation caused to their lives, while a prosecutor says he should die in jail for his heinous crimes.

Leonard Warwick’s murders of a judge, a judge’s wife and a member of a church congregation all came within the “worst category” for such crimes and the appropriate penalty was three life sentences, prosecutor Ken McKay said on Thursday.

He was making crown submissions at the sentencing hearing for former firefighter Leonard Warwick, after nine victim impact statements were read out to Justice Peter Garling in the NSW Supreme Court.

In July, the judge found the 73-year-old guilty of 20 offences relating to six Sydney events between February 1980 and July 1985.

The so-called Family Court bomber waged a campaign of extreme violence against those he believed acted adversely towards him in his drawn-out dispute with his ex-wife.

His crimes included the shooting murder of Justice David Opas and the bomb-related murders of Pearl Watson, wife of Justice Raymond Watson, and Graham Wykes, who died in an explosion at a Jehovah’s Witnesses hall.

Steve McInnes, the son of Pearl Watson, said his mother was saying goodbye to his stepfather when the bomb exploded at their front door in July 1984.

“To lose her so suddenly under such traumatic circumstances – a bomb blowing her through a brick wall and into pieces has impacted me and my life in so many ways,” he said.

“The minute that bomb went off the living breathing heart was ripped out from our family; she was the glue that held everyone together.”

Justice Opas was shot dead when he answered the doorbell just as his family sat down to dinner.

“For the past 40 years, I have lived in a state of high anxiety and stress,” his widow Kristin Opas said on Thursday, telling the court she had to move interstate after the murder.

She had been terrified every time the door bell rang thinking the surviving family members were in danger.

Graham Wykes was murdered and 13 people were seriously injured when a bomb ripped apart a Jehovah’s Witnesses hall. The congregation members had offered support to Warwick’s ex-wife.

His widow Joy Wykes said they had been married for 16 years when she lost the love of her life.

Her most precious memory was just before the explosion when they were holding hands as they sat in a row in the hall.

Because it was quite a cold day, she had a little rug and placed it over their hands.

Her husband realised why she did it and whispered “I love you” before the bomb went off.

“They were the last words I heard from my husband,” she said.

While Mr McKay submitted Warwick should be jailed for life, his lawyer made no submissions  repeating his client’s instructions that he did not commit any of the offences.

He will be sentenced on September 3.

