Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
Bus drivers say wearing masks should be compulsory on crowded NSW services. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Sydney bus drivers could strike over masks

By Angelo Risso and Maureen Dettre

August 19, 2020

2020-08-19 14:22:31

Sydney bus drivers are threatening to strike unless masks are made compulsory for passengers on crowded buses and social distancing on public transport is strictly enforced.

But the NSW transport minister says the drivers shouldn’t take industrial action beyond a stop-work meeting and ruled out mandating mask use on buses.

The Rail, Tram and Bus Union NSW has written to Premier Gladys Berejiklian giving notice of a 48-hour work stoppage next week unless the government enforces health and safety guidelines to keep commuters and transport workers safe.

The RTBU’s David Babineau said the state government since the COVID-19 outbreak had refused to meet with the union to meaningfully address bus drivers’ concerns.

“Bus drivers have been fronting up to work every day during this pandemic despite great personal risk to themselves and their families to keep our state moving,” he said on Tuesday.

“We need a clear protocol for enforcing safe travelling guidelines that includes compulsory mask-wearing by passengers when there are more passengers than green dots on buses and trams, providing clarity around the enforcement of physical distancing on transport.”

Mr Babineau also wanted bus privatisation plans for eastern and northern Sydney scrapped.

The strike is planned for Monday and will affect bus operations in Regions 7, 8 and 9, covering North West Sydney, the North Shore, Northern Beaches and Eastern Suburbs.

But Transport Minister Andrew Constance said any industrial action undertaken must be COVID-safe for both drivers and the public, and a stop-work meeting would be preferable.

He said the strike action would be taken to the NSW Industrial Relations Commission to ensure Monday’s services weren’t cut, which would force commuters to cram onto fewer services.

“When it comes to masks, we get our advice from (NSW chief medical officer) Kerry Chant – we don’t have advice to mandate masks across our community and fine people, but we have advice urging the community to put them on … it wouldn’t matter if it was a train or bus or supermarket,” Mr Constance said.

“There’s a lot of worry in our community at the moment … a strike is not the way to go.

“We’re telling the community to wear masks, but we’re not fining them and not requiring our frontline staff to turn around to someone who hasn’t got a mask and get them off the service.

“There’s a bit of common sense, self-responsibility in this.”

Latest sport

rugby league

Rabbitohs stars condemn Seibold NRL trolls

He hardly left Redfern on the best of terms but embattled coach Anthony Seibold has received support from South Sydney stars as he contends with online trolls.

Australian rules football

Swans condemn racist abuse of Taylor

Days out from the beginning of the AFL's Indigenous Round, Sydney's Elijah Taylor has received racist abuse on social media following his quarantine breach.

rugby league

Proctor, Johnson face NRL review

Kevin Proctor and Shaun Johnson could face sanctions from the NRL for making public comment before the Gold Coast captain's judiciary hearing for biting.

rugby league

Proctor banned for four NRL games for bite

Gold Coast captain Kevin Proctor has been banned for four weeks after being found guilty of biting Shaun Johnson in a fiery night at the NRL judiciary.

Australian rules football

Lynch escapes AFL ban for Collins strike

Richmond forward Tom Lynch is free to play in their AFL clash with Essendon on Saturday night despite being charged with two striking offences.

news

politics

Aged care hotspots stable but fragile: PM

Scott Morrison maintains Victoria is responsible for privately-operated aged care facilities despite the federal government having jurisdiction over them.

sport

rugby league

Rabbitohs stars condemn Seibold NRL trolls

He hardly left Redfern on the best of terms but embattled coach Anthony Seibold has received support from South Sydney stars as he contends with online trolls.

world

civil unrest

Mali's president quits after troop mutiny

Mali President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita has announced his resignation and dissolved parliament hours after being detained by mutinous soldiers.