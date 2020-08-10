Discover Australian Associated Press

A Sydney pharmacy worker was one of 10 new COVID-19 cases recorded in NSW on Sunday. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS

epidemic and plague

Sydney school shut after COVID-19 case

By AAP

August 10, 2020

2020-08-10 06:18:26

A student at a western Sydney primary school has tested positive to COVID-19, forcing its closure.

All Bonnyrigg Heights Primary School students will learn from home on Monday as the school helps NSW Health to trace the close contacts of the student and cleaning is carried out.

All staff and students are asked to self-isolate in the meantime.

Last week, a student at the nearby Bonnyrigg High School tested positive to the virus and was closed before reopening the day after on August 5.

The alert issued overnight on Sunday comes after a church on Sydney’s upper north shore was closed after people attending two masses and a prayer group were potentially exposed to COVID-19.

St Agatha’s Catholic Church in Pennant Hills is undergoing deep cleaning after a parishioner tested positive to the virus.

NSW Health is working to trace people at the prayer group on August 3 between 7pm and 8pm, with anyone in attendance advised to isolate until contacted.

Anyone who attended 6.30am masses on August 5 and 6 have also been told to be alert for symptoms.

NSW Health also advised people who visited PharmaSave Pharmacy in Cherrybrook, in Appletree Shopping Centre from 4pm to 7pm on August 6 to be alert for symptoms after an employee tested positive.

The worker, who wore a mask during their shift, was one of 10 new COVID-19 cases recorded on Sunday, with just one in hotel quarantine and two under investigation.

The pharmacy in Sydney’s northwest will undergo cleaning and will be closed temporarily.

NSW Health has also advised staff who had contact with a Hornsby Hospital healthcare employee to self-isolate for 14 days after the staffer worked in the emergency department on August 6 from 11am to midnight while infectious.

The worker wore a mask at all times while in contact with patients and was asymptomatic at the time but became unwell after their shift.

Those who attended the hospital on August 6 are being chased up.

NSW Health’s Dr Jeremy McAnulty urged people to get tested, practice social distancing and wear a mask if social distancing is not possible.

He added that it was “extremely important” everyone played their part in preventing the disease.

Meanwhile, a second student at Tangara School for Girls in Cherrybrook has come down with COVID-19, with all students from years seven to 12 sent into two weeks of self-isolation. The secondary campus will remain closed until August 21.

NSW Health also warned shoppers who attended Bunnings in Campbelltown in Sydney’s southwest on August 4, 5 and 6 to be alert for COVID-19 symptoms after an employee tested positive. The worker wore a mask during the shifts.

