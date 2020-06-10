Discover Australian Associated Press

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian says punishments will result if people don't follow COVID-19 rules. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Sydney function centre threatens to reopen

By Heather McNab and Angelo Risso

June 10, 2020

2020-06-10 12:35:54

A leading Sydney function centre operator says it will defy current NSW coronavirus restrictions and reopen to an unlimited number of people.

But while Premier Gladys Berejiklian promised eased restrictions for gatherings are imminent, she implored function centres to do the right thing, warning punishments will follow for those who do not.

Sydney’s Navarra Venues – which operates Sydney sites including Le Montage, Curzon Hall and Oatlands House – on Monday evening made the threat via social media to fully reopen by mid-July.

Restaurants, pubs, clubs, and cafes in NSW are currently allowed to have up to 50 patrons at a time or one customer per four square metres.

But only 20 guests are permitted for weddings and 50 for funerals.

In a statement on Tuesday, chief executive Sal Navarra doubled down on his remarks, saying the events industry was being discriminated against.

“The event industry has patiently sat around waiting for the NSW government to give us the green light to fully reopen our doors and to my frustration we have been left behind. This I do not understand,” Mr Navarra said.

He said his function centres would fully reopen by July 15 unless the NSW government applied the same restrictions to other hospitality venues.

Mr Navarra added a 20,000-strong Black Lives Matter rally in Sydney on Saturday had contributed to his decision to express his displeasure publicly.

Ms Berejiklian sympathised with Mr Navarra’s plight, but said venues would be punished if they don’t adhere to the current rules.

“Can I just ask everybody to please be patient? There isn’t much more to wait in terms of making sure every aspect of businesses that have felt restricted will have some pressure released,” she told reporters on Tuesday.

“Let’s not forget – and I hate to remind people of this because it wasn’t a happy occasion for those involved – but a lot of the breakouts that happened in NSW were at events like weddings, where people came together, they were close, one or two people were exposed to the virus and then it spread.”

