Sydney high school closed over COVID-19

Six new cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed in NSW, including a 12-year-old student from Camden High School, which prompted the school’s closure for cleaning.

A testing clinic has been set up at Camden Hospital as NSW Health urges anyone linked to the school, who has been unwell or has flu-like symptoms, to be tested.

“The school will continue to support students with at-home learning arrangements while the school site is non-operational,” the NSW education department said in a statement on Friday.

The Camden High School student is believed to have attended school all week.

The case is one of six across NSW reported on Friday from more than 15,000 tests.

The other five cases are returned travellers in hotel quarantine.

Camden High’s closure comes as Lane Cove West Public School was closed for deep cleaning on Thursday after a seven-year-old student developed symptoms on Saturday.

Meanwhile, NSW on Thursday announced it would turn away football fans from Victoria, where the number of new coronavirus cases has grown by double digits every day for the past week.

NRL and AFL spectators trying to enter NSW stadiums are likely to be required to show their driver’s licence to prove they’re not from Victoria.

The new regulations were announced on the same day the state government confirmed an elderly man who died in April will be added to the state’s COVID-19 death toll, raising it to 51.

No COVID-19 patients in NSW are currently in intensive care.