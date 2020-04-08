Children removed from NSW quarantine hotel

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The first group of travellers forced into quarantine in Sydney hotels will be allowed to go home. Image by Jeremy Piper/AAP PHOTOS

health

Children removed from NSW quarantine hotel

By Dominica Sanda

April 8, 2020

2020-04-08 06:55:42

Three sick children have reportedly been taken to hospital from a Sydney hotel where a number of people have been placed in quarantine after returning to Australia.

They were transferred by ambulance from the Hilton hotel in central Sydney at about 10pm on Tuesday to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital “for COVID-19 treatment”, the Daily Mail reported on Wednesday, citing a police source.

Pictures published online by the Mail showed three children on stretchers wearing protective face masks being wheeled out of the hotel by paramedics.

The emergency comes ahead of the release of the first group of 288 Australians quarantined at the nearby Swisshotel on Wednesday morning, under a police operation to ensure their departure is quick and seamless.

This group arrived in Australia on March 26 and have undertaken a mandatory 14-day self-isolation, to protect the community from the coronavirus.

All will get a letter confirming their period of isolation and undergo a final health check.

After Wednesday’s operation, police will plan for further hotel departures with some 3000 Australian residents expected to come out of hotel isolation over the next week.

Meanwhile, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian says social distancing rules to limit the spread of COVID-19 will stay in place until a vaccine is found.

NSW recorded another 49 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total confirmed cases to 2686.

While the number of new cases in NSW continues to stabilise, authorities are still concerned about the 406 locally-acquired cases with an unknown source.

The latest deaths include a 90-year-old male resident of the Opal Care Bankstown aged care facility and an 87-year-old woman who was a passenger on the Ruby Princess cruise ship.

Of the 21 NSW deaths recorded so far, five are linked to the Ruby Princess, six were residents at Dorothy Henderson Lodge and two were residents at Opal Care Bankstown.

The Ruby Princess remains docked in Port Kembla, near Wollongong, where it’s expected to remain for 10 days while 1040 crew members undergo medical assessments.

About 200 crew have symptoms of coronavirus.

The vessel is linked to hundreds of COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths across Australia.

The NSW Police homicide squad is investigating why passengers were allowed to disembark from the ship in Sydney on March 19 despite concerns some might have contracted the illness.

Latest news

health

Children removed from NSW quarantine hotel

Three children have been taken by ambulance from a Sydney hotel to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital "for COVID-19 treatment", the Daily Mail reports.

crime, law and justice

Accuser says he accepts Pell's acquittal

Cardinal George Pell's accuser says he respect's the High Court's decision to overturn the cardinal's convictions but hopes people continue to report abuse.

health

Australians urged to stay home over Easter

The chief medical officer says containment and quarantine is the best strategy to beat COVID-19 but if a vaccine is found, that would be a "beautiful way out".

crime, law and justice

Cardinal George Pell released from prison

Cardinal George Pell has left a prison in Victoria after Australia's highest court quashed his five convictions for child sexual abuse.

crime, law and justice

Cardinal Pell has first night of freedom

Cardinal George Pell has spent his first night in more than a year free from prison after the High Court acquitted him of five child sexual abuse offences.

news

crime, law and justice

Accuser says he accepts Pell's acquittal

Cardinal George Pell's accuser says he respect's the High Court's decision to overturn the cardinal's convictions but hopes people continue to report abuse.

sport

rugby league

Burgess tells NRL clubs 'egos have to go'

Sam Burgess has called on NRL clubs to get over their egos and scrap the results of the NRL's opening two rounds ahead of a potential new competition in 2020.

world

religion and belief

Vatican welcomes Pell High Court decision

The Vatican has welcomed the ruling of Australia's High Court and praised Cardinal George Pell for having "waited for the truth to be ascertained".