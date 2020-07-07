Sydney-Melbourne flights to be scaled back

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
After the hit to international routes, Qantas now has to reduce Sydney to Melbourne flights. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Sydney-Melbourne flights to be scaled back

By Callum Godde

July 7, 2020

2020-07-07 18:14:17

Qantas and Jetstar will scale back flights for Australia’s most prolific domestic route due to the closure of the NSW-Victoria border.

The airline announced on Monday it would significantly reduce flights to and from Melbourne after NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian and Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews agreed to indefinitely shut the border.

Qantas said the Sydney to Melbourne route, which was rated the world’s second-busiest in 2018 with 54,102 departures annually, would be most impacted.

Its low-cost carrier, Jetstar, had recently ramped up flights on the route as COVID-19 restrictions eased, even removing social distancing between seats to increase capacity.

But the border closure from 11.59pm on Tuesday has forced the airline to slam on the brakes, with a return to limited flights for essential travel only. 

Other routes will also be affected including flights from Melbourne to Byron Bay and vice versa.

The reduced schedule is set to operate for the rest of July.

Qantas will contact customers who have already booked airfares to and from the Victorian capital.

“We’re going to reach out to them to offer them a range of options whether it’s a change of date, or a voucher or a refund,” a Jetstar spokesman told AAP.

Virgin Australia, still under the control of administrator Deloitte ahead of its proposed sale to US private equity giant Bain, is reviewing its Sydney to Melbourne flight schedule but is yet to make any amendments.

“We’ll contact passengers directly if there’s any change to their flight,” a spokeswoman said on Monday.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Suns young gun Rowell to have surgery

Gold Coast young gun Matt Rowell will undergo surgery on his injured right shoulder, with the AFL club expecting him to be sidelined for at least three months.

soccer

Melbourne A-L clubs set to depart Victoria

With the NSW government poised to hand Melbourne's A-League teams exemptions to enter the state, the three clubs plan to fly to Canberra on Tuesday night.

rugby league

Broncos coach refuses to wield NRL axe

Brisbane's struggling halves duo of Anthony Milford and Brodie Croft will get another chance after coach Anthony Seibold refused to wield the axe.

Australian rules football

GWS star Taranto fit, Taylor in hospital

GWS will soon add Tim Taranto to their star-studded AFL midfield but young defender Sam Taylor has been hospitalised with an infection.

Australian rules football

Lions' AFL stars in Geelong's cross hairs

Geelong coach Chris Scott says the Cats have more Brisbane stars to worry about than just Charlie Cameron in Thursday night's AFL clash at the SCG.

news

virus diseases

Melbourne lockdown returns for six weeks

Melbourne will be put back into lockdown for six weeks from 11.59pm on Wednesday after Victoria recorded its highest ever number of new coronavirus cases.

sport

Australian rules football

Suns young gun Rowell to have surgery

Gold Coast young gun Matt Rowell will undergo surgery on his injured right shoulder, with the AFL club expecting him to be sidelined for at least three months.

world

virus diseases

Shutdowns as US virus deaths top 130,000

A surge in coronavirus cases in the US has prompted state authorities to reimpose lockdown restrictions for restaurants and other venues.