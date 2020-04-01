Sydney Opera House goes digital amid virus

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The Sydney Opera House's online program will start with a Missy Higgins performance. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

Health

Sydney Opera House goes digital amid virus

By Dominica Sanda

April 1, 2020

2020-04-01 12:16:21

Australians can watch Sydney Opera House performances from their own homes as the iconic performance venue goes digital during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Full-length performances, talks, never-before-seen footage from the venue’s archives and behind-the-scenes content will be available on the Sydney Opera House website while the venue’s doors are closed because of coronavirus.

New content will be released weekly on the Opera House website as part of its digital season which will enable people to simultaneously watch performances together.

Programming director Fiona Winning said the Opera House played an important role in bringing the community together – especially now as people are being urged to stay home to limit COVID-19’s spread.

“We think now more than ever audiences and people want to be inspired and connected,” Ms Winning told AAP on Tuesday.

“People can tune in together and watch a bunch of different things.”

The online program will on Wednesday kick off with a Missy Higgins 2019 performance followed by a talk with American writer Chanel Miller and the Sydney Symphony Orchestra’s 2018 performance of Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony.

Sydney Opera House chief executive Louise Herron hopes the new digital program will connect and comfort people.

“While we cannot welcome audiences to live performances in our venues, we are committed to offering the best in arts, culture and entertainment, as we have since opening in 1973,” Ms Herron said in a statement.

Free digital content including podcasts will also be available on demand on the Opera House website.

Latest sport

rugby union

Players wait, Rugby Aust cut 75% of staff

Rugby Australia will stand down 75 per cent of its staff for the next three months as it braces for a potential $120 million hit due to the coronavirus.

rugby league

NRL players could apply for govt handouts

The NRL's minimum-wage players will be eligible for the government's JobKeeper funding should the rest of the season be wiped out by the coronavirus.

rugby league

NRLW on agenda after Jillaroo speaks out

The RLPA has found funds to subsidise the Australian Jillaroos marquee player payments, while the NRL has put the NRLW back on the table for 2020.

soccer

FFA's unity call as A-League finances bite

The FFA has made an urgent plea for unity within the game after the players' union confirmed a second A-League club had stood its players down.

Australian rules football

Blues guru calls on AFL to bring back subs

Carlton director of high performance Andrew Russell says AFL clubs will need to have access to substitute players during games to manage the extra workload.

news

politics

Emergency flights to restart farm exports

The Morrison government has announced a $170 million package to help fresh produce exporters reach crucial markets during the coronavirus pandemic.

sport

rugby union

Players wait, Rugby Aust cut 75% of staff

Rugby Australia will stand down 75 per cent of its staff for the next three months as it braces for a potential $120 million hit due to the coronavirus.

world

virus diseases

US death toll above China; Italy 'plateau'

More than 800,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide and more than 40,000 have died, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally.