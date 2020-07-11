Sydney pub virus cluster now five

A Sydney pub’s car park has become a makeshift coronavirus testing clinic as authorities attempt to uncover the extent of an emerging COVID-19 cluster.

Five cases are now linked to The Crossroads Hotel in Casula after NSW Health on Saturday confirmed a male patron had passed the virus to household contacts.

Those three contacts tested positive late on Friday and are also isolating in the Blue Mountains.

The patron’s visit to the pub on the evening of July 3 is the only known link between him and a southwestern Sydney woman, who tested positive earlier this week.

Anyone who attended the hotel last Friday is now being asked to self-isolate and come forward for testing immediately if they develop even the mildest symptoms.

The pub is closed for deep-cleaning while a makeshift testing clinic operates in its car park. Major hospitals in the area have also extended opening hours for their coronavirus testing clinics.

“We are at a critical point on the fight to contain the COVID-19,” a NSW Health spokesperson said in a statement on Saturday.

“It is absolutely essential the community works together to limit the spread of the virus, by always maintaining good hand hygiene, adhering to physical distancing rules whenever possible and getting tested whenever symptoms occur, however mild.”

Seven new cases were recorded to 8pm on Friday – five of which were in hotel quarantine.

The seventh was a man in his 20s from Melbourne, who had towed his caravan up from Victoria on July 7.

The three household contacts will be included in the daily count announced on Sunday.