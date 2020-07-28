Sydney restaurant, pubs shut over COVID-19

A number of restaurants in Sydney’s Potts Point have voluntarily shut their businesses until the end of the week, amid concerns the inner eastern suburb could be the next NSW coronavirus hotspot.

On Monday, residents were advised of two more positive cases in the suburb involving staff members from The Apollo and Thai Rock restaurants.

The cases come after another was discovered over the weekend, that of a diner who attended Thai Rock.

Anyone who attended The Apollo between July 23 and July 25 or Thai Rock between July 15 and July 25 are being asked to get tested and quarantine for 14 days.

NSW Health is also asking anyone who lives in or has visited the Potts Point area in the past two weeks to get tested if they have any symptoms of COVID-19.

In the wake of the three recent cases in the area, a number of high profile restaurants in the district have voluntarily closed their venues. Some have reverted to selling takeaway food only.

“As a precaution and for the safety of yourselves and our staff we have chosen to close until Thursday for a deep clean of the venue and for all of our staff to be tested,” the operators of The Roosevelt posted on Instagram.

Meanwhile, a person who attended two pubs in Sydney’s southwest while infectious has now tested positive.

NSW Health is urging staff and patrons who went to Mounties in Mount Pritchard on July 24 and 25, and the nearby Pritchard’s Hotel on July 23, to isolate for 14 days and get tested if they have any symptoms.

“Investigations into the source of the infection and contact tracing are under way,” NSW Health said.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian says the coming weeks will be critical for managing the recent and renewed spread of the virus, which has been linked to a second wave outbreak in Victoria.

“NSW, given the circumstances, is holding the line and doing ok, but we are still on high alert,” she said on Monday.

Seventeen new COVID-19 cases were confirmed across the state on Monday, bringing the total in the state to 3496.

Four are linked to the funeral service cluster in Sydney’s southwest, three are household contacts of cases associated with the Thai Rock restaurant in Wetherill Park, the sister restaurant of the Potts Point venue, and two are under investigation. Eight are returned travellers in hotel quarantine.

NSW Chief Medical Officer Kerry Chant said 101 COVID-19 cases being treated by NSW Health and five people are in intensive care.