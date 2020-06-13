Discover Australian Associated Press

Pro-refugee protesters held a rally in Sydney, ignoring a court order and concerns over COVID-19. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS

health

Sydney school closed over COVID-19 case

By Jodie Stephens

June 13, 2020

2020-06-13 19:06:52

All students at a Sydney primary school have been told to self-isolate after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Laguna Street Public School in southern Sydney will stop on-site learning until June 24 following the diagnosis, according to the NSW education department.

All school students have been deemed close contacts of the employee and should start self-isolating, a statement from the department said on Saturday night.

“The staff member has had contact with most students at the school during the period they may have been infectious,” the statement said.

It comes after a staff member at Rose Bay Public School in Sydney’s eastern suburbs was confirmed on Friday to have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Rose Bay case was one of four confirmed in the 24-hour reporting period to Friday night, along with a locally-acquired case still under investigation.

It caused the school’s closure on Friday, but authorities are investigating whether it is an older infection.

Meanwhile, the locally-acquired case – a man in his twenties – brought an end to the state’s streak of having no community-transmitted infections recorded for more than two weeks.

He’s not believed to have attended any recent protest or mass gathering, NSW Health says.

There have now been 3120 cases of coronavirus in NSW, with 47 people being treated as of Saturday. None are in intensive care.

