Sydney and parts of the east coast will be drenched with more rain from Saturday afternoon. Image by AP PHOTO

weather

Thunderstorm activity expected in NSW

By Ashlea Witoslawski and Luke Costin

February 15, 2020

2020-02-15 17:25:20

Rainfall totals are expected to vary across NSW, with the heaviest falls expected around the ranges and western slopes, the Bureau of Meteorology says. 

BOM duty forecaster Gabrielle Woodhouse told AAP an inland trough and humid air mass that will lead to “thunderstormy” weather.

“Because it’s a very humid air mass, there could be bursts of heavy rain,” Ms Woodhouse said on Saturday. 

A severe thunderstorm warning is in place for Illawarra and parts of the NSW South Coast, Central Tablelands and Southern Tablelands Forecast Districts with heavy rainfall, large hailstones and damaging winds expected. 

Heavy rain in the Wollondilly and Wingecarribee area could lead to flash flooding and damaging winds.

While the ex-tropical cyclone is not bringing rain to NSW, Uesi is still pumping the coast with hazardous surf and swell conditions.

Marine police advise people to consider staying out of the water and avoid walking near surf-exposed areas.

“If people don’t heed emergency service warnings and put themselves in danger in these extreme conditions, it’s possible that lifesavers will not be able to save them,” Surf Life Saving NSW’s Joel Wiseman said on Friday.

Flood warnings also remain in place in the Richmond, Wilson, Clarence, Bellinger, Orara, Gwydir, Castlereagh, Paroo and Weir rivers as well as the St Georges Basin. 

