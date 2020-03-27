Sydney to host 2022 basketball World Cup

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Opals coach Sandy Brondello says hosting the 2022 World Cup should be a huge boost for basketball. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

basketball

Sydney to host 2022 basketball World Cup

By Murray Wenzel

March 27, 2020

2020-03-27 17:07:05

Women’s basketball in Australia has its “runway moment” after securing the 2022 World Cup for Sydney and now Opals coach Sandy Brondello has challenged administrators to follow cricket’s lead.

Australia was confirmed ahead of bid rival Russia for the 12-team tournament on Friday, the 10-day affair to be hosted at Sydney Olympic Park in September and October.

Brondello, now an established WNBA coach in Phoenix, played for Australia the last time the country hosted the event in 1994 and said the current world No.2 side’s opportunity for exposure was overdue.

Guaranteed to feature as hosts, Australia will be among the contenders having won the world title in 2006 and taking silver and bronze in the past two editions.

“It’s a been a long time coming and great timing for us,” she told AAP.

“We need more major tournaments in Australia, this team has had great success without receiving the exposure.

“It shouldn’t be that way, but we have an opportunity now to talk about them more, and build their profiles and just show people who the Opals are. 

“It’s natural to talk about the men (Boomers) first, but we have got some talent too, playing in one of the best leagues (WNBL) in the world and in the WNBA.”

Australia’s women’s cricketers made the most of their platform, playing in front of nearly 90,000 fans when they won the Twenty20 World Cup at the MCG earlier this month.

“They had their moment, up on stage with Katy Perry (after winning the title), it was just fantastic to see,” Brondello said. 

Basketball Australia chief executive Jerri Rechter said they would do their best to produce their own “Katy Perry moment” in 2022.

“We’ve seen other sports like cricket, netball and (Sydney’s) rugby 7s that feature women take their chance and now we’ve got that runway moment that you don’t get often,” Rechter told AAP.

“The tournament will focus on the athletes … they’re superstars and we need to do better to make sure they’re household names.

“It’s all there and this is the moment to bring it together and inspire the next generation.”

Brondello said the decision to delay Tokyo’s Games, for which the Opals had already qualified, could work well ahead of a 2022 World Cup.

“We’re still coming to terms with that, but it’s just more time now to work on things we needed to,” she said.

“And having two big tournaments in back-to-back years is exciting, it will provide great momentum.”

Latest sport

basketball

Sydney to host 2022 basketball World Cup

Opals coach Sandy Brondello hopes the sport seizes its opportunity to promote the side - and women's basketball - after Sydney secured the World Cup for 2022.

rugby league

Sharks to lose funding from major sponsor

Cronulla's major sponsor, Ace Gutters, will stop financial instalments to the club due to the enforced suspension of the NRL season.

Australian rules football

AFL close to virus pay deal with players

The AFL and the AFL Players Association remain hopeful they can strike a pay deal that will help the league soften the financial blow of the season shutdown.

soccer

FFA stands down 70 per cent of staff

Football Federation Australia has stood 70 per cent of its staff due to the effects of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

rugby league

NRL wants 87 per cent pay cut for players

A pay cut of up to 87 per cent faces NRL players as the league begins to brace for the worst case scenario of a lost season due to coronavirus.

news

health

Qld balcony party defies COVID-19 message

Party-goers have been snapped at a Brisbane home and individuals crowded outside a Gold Coast eatery as officials demand people stay at home.

sport

rugby league

Sharks to lose funding from major sponsor

Cronulla's major sponsor, Ace Gutters, will stop financial instalments to the club due to the enforced suspension of the NRL season.

world

politics

Trump says counties may be rated for risk

In another signal Donald Trump wants to unpick social distancing measures aimed at fighting coronavirus, he says US counties may be rated for risk level.