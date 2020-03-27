Sydney to host 2022 basketball World Cup

Women’s basketball in Australia has its “runway moment” after securing the 2022 World Cup for Sydney and now Opals coach Sandy Brondello has challenged administrators to follow cricket’s lead.

Australia was confirmed ahead of bid rival Russia for the 12-team tournament on Friday, the 10-day affair to be hosted at Sydney Olympic Park in September and October.

Brondello, now an established WNBA coach in Phoenix, played for Australia the last time the country hosted the event in 1994 and said the current world No.2 side’s opportunity for exposure was overdue.

Guaranteed to feature as hosts, Australia will be among the contenders having won the world title in 2006 and taking silver and bronze in the past two editions.

“It’s a been a long time coming and great timing for us,” she told AAP.

“We need more major tournaments in Australia, this team has had great success without receiving the exposure.

“It shouldn’t be that way, but we have an opportunity now to talk about them more, and build their profiles and just show people who the Opals are.

“It’s natural to talk about the men (Boomers) first, but we have got some talent too, playing in one of the best leagues (WNBL) in the world and in the WNBA.”

Australia’s women’s cricketers made the most of their platform, playing in front of nearly 90,000 fans when they won the Twenty20 World Cup at the MCG earlier this month.

“They had their moment, up on stage with Katy Perry (after winning the title), it was just fantastic to see,” Brondello said.

Basketball Australia chief executive Jerri Rechter said they would do their best to produce their own “Katy Perry moment” in 2022.

“We’ve seen other sports like cricket, netball and (Sydney’s) rugby 7s that feature women take their chance and now we’ve got that runway moment that you don’t get often,” Rechter told AAP.

“The tournament will focus on the athletes … they’re superstars and we need to do better to make sure they’re household names.

“It’s all there and this is the moment to bring it together and inspire the next generation.”

Brondello said the decision to delay Tokyo’s Games, for which the Opals had already qualified, could work well ahead of a 2022 World Cup.

“We’re still coming to terms with that, but it’s just more time now to work on things we needed to,” she said.

“And having two big tournaments in back-to-back years is exciting, it will provide great momentum.”