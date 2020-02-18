Sydney water restrictions eased after rain

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Water restrictions will ease across Sydney after dam levels rose from recent heavy downpours. Image by Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Sydney water restrictions eased after rain

By AAP

February 18, 2020

2020-02-18 07:52:25

Water restrictions will be relaxed across Sydney in a fortnight following the boost to dam levels from the “biggest rain event in 20 years”.

The change from Level 2 to Level 1 restrictions will take effect from March 1 when water quality in the catchment’s dams is expected to have improved.

“We recently experienced the biggest rain event in 20 years, which has impacted the quality of raw water in Greater Sydney’s bushfire affected catchment,” Water Minister Melinda Pavey said in a statement on Tuesday.

“A number of initiatives are in place to ensure the water is safe for use, including extensive testing, filtration and nets to catch debris, but we are allowing an extra two weeks purely as a precautionary measure.”

Dam levels in Greater Sydney have spiked after significant rainfalls in February with overall storage now at 80.4 per cent.

Some 200 millimetres of rain has fallen in the catchment in the past week alone.

Sydney’s main Warragamba Dam is at 80.3 per cent which is almost 20 percentage points higher than a week ago.

Prospect Dam is at 87.2 per cent while Woronora Dam is at 63.6 per cent capacity.

Under Level 1 water restrictions, residents and businesses are banned from leaving hoses running unattended, washing vehicles and buildings with a hose that isn’t fitted with a trigger nozzle or using standard sprinklers and watering systems.

Fines will still apply for breaches – $220 for residential breaches and $550 for businesses.

Under Level 2 restrictions, gardens can only be watered before 10am or after 4pm with a watering can or bucket, hosing of hard surfaces is banned and cars can only be washed using a bucket or at a car wash.

Latest news

politics

PM eyes technology investment climate push

The coalition government is expected to push for a technology investment target in a bid to cut carbon emissions.

economy, business and finance

Ford to stay in Australia after GM shuts

Ford has committed to remaining in Australia after rival General Motors announced it will quit the market.

politics

Three in four people affected by bushfires

Australia's bushfire crisis affected three-quarters of Australians and the prime minister's approval rating took a beating.

politics

Sydney water restrictions eased after rain

Water restrictions in the greater Sydney area will be relaxed to Level 1 on March 1 after the "biggest rain event in 20 years".

energy

Vic says Aust energy laws 'let us down'

Victoria will move to step away from the national energy supply rules so it can take greater control over the use of renewable sources.

news

politics

PM eyes technology investment climate push

The coalition government is expected to push for a technology investment target in a bid to cut carbon emissions.

sport

rugby league

Mitchell hopes to change the game at No.1

Latrell Mitchell hopes to emulate Greg Inglis and "change the game" at fullback at South Sydney this NRL season, after fearing complacency at the Roosters.

world

virus diseases

Virus cases rise again in China

The number of new coronavirus cases in China has again grown, with worries the economic repercussions will begin appearing in Japan and Singapore.