Sydneysiders lead wave of protests in NSW

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Protesters clashed with police in Sydney's Central Station after the Black Lives Matter rally. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS

demonstration

Sydneysiders lead wave of protests in NSW

By AAP

June 7, 2020

2020-06-07 02:22:12

Tens of thousands of people across NSW have defied health warnings to protest against racism and Aboriginal deaths in custody.

Backed by an eleventh-hour Court of Appeal decision, some 20,000 people joined the largely peaceful Black Lives Matter march in central Sydney on Saturday.

Protesters clashed briefly with police at Central Station after the main rally, and at least two officers used pepper spray, with up to 30 people in the firing line.

Largely peaceful demonstrations also took place in Newcastle, Byron Bay, Lismore, Coffs Harbour, Port Macquarie, Wyong, Wagga Wagga and Broken Hill.

Demonstrators rallied in solidarity with US protesters angered by the death of African-American man George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.

They defied warnings from Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Australia’s chief medical officer not to protest due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In Sydney, protesters waved signs saying “Police the police” and “Same s*** different soil”, while the crowd chanted “I can’t breathe”, the final words uttered by Mr Floyd and 26-year-old Dunghutti man David Dungay Jr.

“They held my son down for 10 minutes,” Leetona Dungay said of her son’s death in Long Bay jail in 2015.

At 4.32pm demonstrators knelt en masse in Sydney’s Belmore Park and held a fist aloft to acknowledge the 432 Aboriginal people who have died in custody since 1991.

Police said protests across the state were essentially peaceful.

Officers tasered a 23-year-old man at Town Hall Railway station after he scuffled with a 15-year-old boy and allegedly became aggressive towards police.

He is expected to be charged with affray, while the boy, who knew the 23-year-old, was given a caution.

A 51-year-old man was also arrested at the rail station and released without charge for allegedly breaching the peace. 

“Some 20,000 protesters turned out in Sydney today, and to only have three arrested is a really positive result,” NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Mick Willing said in a statement on Saturday.

The Court of Appeal had declared the Sydney rally an authorised public assembly about 15 minutes before the 3pm start time.

The decision overturned a Supreme Court ruling on Friday night, and gave protesters immunity from arrest for blocking roads.

The judges’ reasons are expected to be published early in the week.

Latest news

demonstration

Sydneysiders lead wave of protests in NSW

Demonstrators across NSW have rallied against racism and Aboriginal deaths in custody in spite of public health warnings.

unrest, conflicts and war

Thousands protest racism across Australia

Tens of thousands of people have defied warnings about the coronavirus to support the Black Lives Matter movement and to protest Aboriginal deaths in custody.

politics

20,000 Sydneysiders rally for black lives

At least 20,000 people have rallied in Sydney for Aboriginal rights after an appeal court's last-minute decision authorised the public gathering.

epidemic and plague

Thousands turn out in Aust day of protest

Tens of thousands of people have rallied across Australia in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and to protest Aboriginal deaths in custody.

health

Thousands demand justice at Brisbane rally

Protesters have marched in Brisbane to call for justice for First Nations people who have died in custody and an end to racism towards black people.

news

unrest, conflicts and war

Thousands protest racism across Australia

Tens of thousands of people have defied warnings about the coronavirus to support the Black Lives Matter movement and to protest Aboriginal deaths in custody.

sport

rugby league

NRL admit Manly were dudded by wrong call

Parramatta have beaten Manly 19-16 in a controversial match at Bankwest Stadium, with the Sea Eagles wrongly denied a last-minute try by a forward pass call.

world

unrest, conflicts and war

Washington prepares for major protest

Washington DC police are preparing for one of the largest rallies the city has ever seen as protests sparked by George Floyd's death enter a 12th day.