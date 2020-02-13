Synlait slumps 18% on forecast profit drop

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Synlait has flagged subdued FY20 profit guidance of between $NZ70m and $NZ85m.  Image by Paul Miller/AAP PHOTOS

economy, business and finance

Synlait slumps 18% on forecast profit drop

By Gus McCubbing

February 13, 2020

2020-02-13 13:13:59

Synlait says significantly lower-than-expected infant powder sales caused by Chinese market consolidation will sap its first-half net profit, while the coronavirus outbreak also presents a risk for the company. 

The milk processor, part owned by a2 Milk Co, told the ASX on Thursday its FY20 earnings would be between $NZ70 million and $NZ85 million net profit after tax ($A67.15 million to $A81.54 million), down from $NZ82.2 a year earlier. 

This would follow an expected first-half profit of between $NZ26.5 million to $NZ28.5 million, down from $NZ37.3 million at HY19. 

Synlait’s ASX-listed shares had slumped by 19.38 per cent to $6.49 by 1300 AEDT – a near-two-year low. 

Synlait said its first-half net profit would be affected by lower-than-expected sales of ingredient products due to sales phasing and product mix impacts, as well as lower sales of infant base powders due to China infant nutrition market consolidation.

The New Zealand company said sales of consumer-packaged infant formula volumes have increased against the prior corresponding half-year period, and that it expects continuing volume growth over the full-year.

However, increased incremental interest, higher manufacturing costs associated with the Pokeno factory and advanced liquid dairy packaging facilities will weigh on its balance sheet. 

Chief executive Leon Clement said although the coronavirus outbreak had caused no short-term impact on the company’s performance, it represented some downside risk going forward. 

He said this was considered as part of the broader outlook update and contributed to Synlait’s decision to issue a wider guidance range at this stage.

a2 Milk chief executive Geoffrey Babidge said despite Synlait’s fallen net profits, a2’s business performance remained strong and continued to be in compliance with its disclosure obligations. 

a2 will release its half-year results on February 27. 

Latest sport

golf

Englishwoman sets pace at Aussie Open golf

England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff is the early clubhouse leader in the opening round of the Women's Australian Open at Royal Adelaide.

soccer

Glory reaches agreement over club's sale

Perth Glory chairman Tony Sage has reached an agreement with a UK-based investment firm to sell a majority stake in the A-League club.

motor racing

Chinese GP postponed due to coronavirus

The Chinese F1 Grand Prix in April has been postponed as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

Australian rules football

Kennett to quit as Hawks' AFL president

Hawthorn president Jeff Kennett has confirmed he will bow out of the AFL club at the end of season, ending his second stint in charge of the Hawks.

rugby union

RA boss expects Fox Sports broadcast bid

Rugby Australian boss Raelene Castle rejected Fox Sports initial broadcast rights offer for 2021-2025 but expects the pay-TV company to come back to the table.

news

crime, law and justice

More media charges dropped in Pell case

Prosecutors have dropped more charges against journalists and media outlets relating to reporting on Cardinal George Pell's sex abuse convictions.

sport

golf

Englishwoman sets pace at Aussie Open golf

England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff is the early clubhouse leader in the opening round of the Women's Australian Open at Royal Adelaide.

world

health

Virus deaths in China's Hubei rises by 242

China's Hubei province has reported a record rise of 242 new coronavirus deaths on February 12, as the number of new cases rises to 14,840.