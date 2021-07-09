FIND OUT WHY AAP NEEDS YOU
Education Minister Sarah Mitchell says NSW school IT systems are coming back online. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS

crime, law and justice

Systems restored after NSW cyber attack

By Tiffanie Turnbull

July 10, 2021

2021-07-10 08:45:59

NSW Department of Education IT systems are coming back online two days after they were crippled by a cyber attack as teachers madly prepared for online classes amid lockdown.

A number of internal systems were deactivated late on Wednesday to protect student and staff data after officials detected the attack.

It came just hours after Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced schools in Greater Sydney would move to online learning for the first week of Term 3, which starts on Tuesday.

Education Minister Sarah Mitchell on Saturday thanked staff for their patience, saying systems would begin to come back online over the next 24 hours.

“I know the timing of this attack has been challenging for our principals, teachers and administrative staff,” Ms Mitchell said.

“(They) will be relieved to hear NSW Department of Education systems are coming back online… a huge thank you to the teams who worked around the clock for this result,” she tweeted.

The restoration of emails, Zoom, Microsoft Office and Google classroom is being prioritised to allow staff to continue to prepare for classes.

Cyber Security NSW is investigating the attack, with the matter also referred to NSW Police and federal agencies.

Latest news

crime, law and justice

Systems restored after NSW cyber attack

Two days after a cyber attack thwarted teachers scrambling to prepare for online classes, the NSW education department's IT systems are coming back online.

health

Sydney wakes to tougher, longer lockdown

Tough new restrictions are in place in Greater Sydney after NSW recorded 44 new locally acquired COVID-19 cases in a single day.

virus diseases

'Greatest threat' as new NSW cases hit 44

NSW has recorded 44 new local COVID-19 cases as authorities tighten Greater Sydney lockdown restrictions, admitting current measures have so far failed.

virus diseases

New campaign set to promote virus vaccines

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced a new coronavirus vaccine campaign to coincide with increased supplies of the Pfizer jab.

virus diseases

Australia to get one million Pfizer a week

The federal government has secured access to up to one million Pfizer vaccines a week from July 19, in a significant ramp-up of the national jab rollout.