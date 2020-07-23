Tabcorp gets new chairman, CEO to retire

Betting and gaming giant Tabcorp says both its chairwoman and its chief executive will retire in the coming months.

Tabcorp director Steven Gregg will replace Paula Dwyer as chairman of its board of directors from December 31, while a global search is on for a new CEO and managing director.

Mr Gregg, also the chairman of Ampol, has been a director of Tabcorp since 2012.

Ms Dwyer said his contribution to the Tabcorp board had been significant, “and his track record in stewarding complex companies navigating change, including CEO transitions, positions him well for success as the next chairman of Tabcorp”.

Current CEO David Attenborough has also announced he will retire in the first half of 2021, the company said on Thursday.

Mr Attenborough said that with Tabcorp’s $11 billion merger with Tatts Group now “largely complete” it was the right time to appoint a new managing director and CEO.

The company announced in May it would not pay a full-year dividend to shareholders amid the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At 1100 AEST, Tabcorp shares were up 5.2 per cent to $3.63.