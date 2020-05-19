Discover Australian Associated Press

Tabcorp will not pay a full-year dividend to shareholders. Image by Darren England/AAP PHOTOS

finance (general)

Tabcorp won’t pay dividend to investors

By Steven Deare

May 19, 2020

2020-05-19 09:07:27

Betting and gaming giant Tabcorp will not pay a full-year dividend to shareholders amid the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group informed the share market of the decision on Tuesday and said it had arranged more financing with banks to improve liquidity.

Tabcorp’s business has been affected by the postponing of professional sport and the recent closure of pubs and clubs and betting venues.

About 700 Tabcorp workers have been stood down until June 30.

Racing meetings have continued, as have Tabcorp’s lottery sales through retailers.

