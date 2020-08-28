Takedown notice ~~~ Takedown notice

Discover Australian Associated Press

The federal government has taken a further step towards main works starting on Snowy Hydro 2.0. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

Energy

By AAP

August 28, 2020

2020-08-28 16:08:53

Please takedown story slugged Snowy headlined Snowy Hydro takes step towards major works ex Canberra at 27 Aug 2020 16:08 AEST.

Pursuant to your Licence Agreement with Australian Associated Press (AAP) , AAP requests that you remove the above story from any media you publish and access to the story be immediately disabled including but not limited to those websites in either your direct or indirect possession, custody, or control. AAP has become aware that the story may potentially expose AAP and those who publish the story to the risk of:

– a breach of an enforceable embargo

This takedown is mandatory, and no further use can be made of the story.

A replacement story will be issued shortly/will not be issued.

AAP will not be liable for any losses, costs and expenses, damages and other costs (including without limitation reasonable legal costs), indirect, consequential special or punitive loss or damage, arising out of the story and this Notice suffered or incurred by you after receipt of this Notice.

