Tamworth mayor welcomes NRL’s Warriors

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Tamworth mayor Col Murray is keen to host the NRL's Warriors during their quarantine period. Image by Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS

rugby league

Tamworth mayor welcomes NRL’s Warriors

By Matt Encarnacion

April 28, 2020

2020-04-28 12:37:20

The mayor of Tamworth has rolled out the welcome mat for the Warriors to self-quarantine in the city, saying they’ll simply shut the gates to their training facility.

The NRL took a major step in its bold bid to resume its competition next month when it was granted federal exemption for the Warriors fly in from New Zealand.

League officials are now seeking an exemption from the NSW state government for the club to train together at while isolated from the public in northern NSW. 

Tamworth mayor Col Murray anticipated there would be some pushback from the community over the NRL club being allowed to stay in the city and train at Scully Park. 

But he guaranteed the players and staff won’t be exposed to the residents for their entire two-week quarantine period. 

“They’ll be in quarantine. It’s quite simply a matter of shutting the gate and it’s locked up,” Murray told AAP on Tuesday. 

“It’s pretty a neat facility for the circumstances. 

“You’ll always find some people will react to anything and you get a lot of free advice on social media. 

“But if you go to the main street and ask the first hundred people that walk past, I think you’d get a pretty strong endorsement,” Murray said.

New Zealand’s level-4 lockdown was downgraded on Tuesday and the Warriors are expected to leave Auckland and arrive in time to resume training on Monday.

Murray, who was recently tested for the coronavirus, said he had no reservations about hosting the Warriors given New Zealand’s management of the COVID-19 crisis. 

He also noted the close relationship shared by both countries.  

“We enjoy working with the Kiwis at most times, other than Bledisloe Cup … I think it’s a great thing. 

“Tamworth’s a very sporting town and I think the average punter in the street will be hugely supportive of it.”

After plans for the Warriors to stay in Lennox Head on the NSW north coast fell through, NRL officials looked at isolating the squad 45 minutes outside Tamworth in Lake Keepit. 

Then Scully Park, in the heart of Australia’s country music capital, was proposed. 

The Warriors’ accommodation was just an 80-metre walk from the ground, which has hosted NRL regular season games.

It was scheduled to host a fixture between the Wests Tigers and Canberra on May 9. 

“There’s a lot of facilities in that tight precinct and quite a good quarantine situation, I would suggest, to host an international team,” Murray said. 

Latest sport

rugby league

Gould calls for NRL season ban for Cleary

Penrith and NSW halfback Nathan Cleary has become the latest high-profile NRL player to be involved in a social distancing controversy.

rugby league

Tamworth mayor welcomes NRL's Warriors

The NRL is looking at the Warriors spending their two-week isolation period in the NSW city of Tamworth as they plan to restart the season on May 28.

Australian rules football

AFL players to have say on key issues

AFL players will have the chance to voice their opinions on key issues surrounding the season restart in a telephone hook-up with the AFLPA.

rugby union

Rebels will be ready for rugby re-start

While talks continue at Rugby Australia, Rebels coach Dave Wessels says his team will need three weeks to be ready as soon as they get the green light.

Australian rules football

Coaches wary of AFL hub health challenges

St Kilda coach Brett Ratten is wary of the mental health challenges that could arise in AFL quarantine hubs and the impact on players' families.

news

health

Virus spread from unknown sources plummets

Australia has recorded just one case of COVID-19 being contracted from an unknown source in the past day, with Health Minister Greg Hunt buoyed by the figure.

sport

rugby league

Gould calls for NRL season ban for Cleary

Penrith and NSW halfback Nathan Cleary has become the latest high-profile NRL player to be involved in a social distancing controversy.

world

virus diseases

WHO chief says pandemic 'far from over'

The spread of COVID-19 is disrupting immunisation programmes for children in many countries, the World Health Organisation says.